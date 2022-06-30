SWANTON — On Tuesday night, Swanton Assistant Fire Chief Jason Cross got the tone of his life; he was appointed as the new chief of the Village Fire Department beginning Aug. 1
Cross, 41, has been a member of Swanton Village Fire Department since he was 22-years-old. He is replacing Chief Jason Butler, who has held the office for one three-year term. Cross has seen over 70 structure fires and hundreds of vehicle accidents throughout his tenure, and he will lead the department, hopefully, for at least three or four terms moving forward, he said.
“I am always making sure that in the end, we all go home,” Cross said. “It’s about safety. We always want to make sure we are up to speed on current technology, and we are big on training our officers … we need to continue to be better, to keep our community proud of us, and to grow.”
In addition to serving both Franklin County and Canadian communities, Swanton Village Fire Department has historically traveled all the way to Winooski to knock down fires. Today, the department is training with helicopter landing pads and sharpening their transport protocols among their other drills and sessions.
Q: How did you find firefighting?
A: “I was looking for something [new to take up] and a guy I worked with at Hannaford suggested I try firefighting,” Cross said. “I fell in love with it. It’s been my biggest passion since I joined in 2003.”
Q: What was it about firefighting that made you love it so much?
A: “It was the family feel,” Cross said. “We had some stuff going on in our department when I was younger, and guys just took care of each other. Even if we don't totally agree, if somebody had something going on, we had each other's back no matter what it was. I want to carry that tradition. That is super huge for me. I always want my fire department to feel like we’re a family, and to make sure we take care of our own. It creates a strong core … and sometimes we get called away, so this allows our families to be a part of this also.”
Cross also said the thrill and exhilaration of firefighting is another big part of the draw. Both diving into a burning building to feel your way around while blinded by smoke and the satisfaction of knocking down a towering blaze never gets old. He said he finds deep purpose in serving his community and the families he knows so well.
Q: Tell me about your first fire.
A: “It was a structure fire on South River in Swanton, a trailer fire,” Cross recalled. “I was sitting at the station when my pager went off … and I’m standing around thinking ‘I’m brand-new, I can’t take a truck!’”
While filling tankers at a station for another call that went out, Cross said they were toned to go to yet another structure fire. Anxious but determined, Cross suited up and joined his squad on their way to the blaze.
Q: How has firefighting changed over the years of your tenure?
A: “Battery-operated vehicles, everything battery operated, compressed natural gasses going into vehicles, these are all things we’ve been trying to study,” Cross said. “We have to be diligent in what we’re doing and understanding what we’re looking at at all times.”
One thing that Cross said he was especially proud of was his community’s commitment to their local fire department as a part of their culture. The younger generations continue to be interested in volunteering, and Cross said he hopes to see the department grow.
Q: What is the hardest part about being a firefighter?
A: “For me, it’s the families outside, you can hear them crying and getting emotional [over losing their home or possessions],” Cross said. “Praise the Lord, since I’ve been on, we haven’t had [any fatalities in the department] with a fire.”
Another hard part about being a firefighter, he said, was leaving his four-year-old daughter, Leah. She knows about his work as a firefighter, and has grown up hanging out with her dad in the fire station after daycare.
“She understands when daddy needs to leave to go help someone that needs it,” he said. “I’ve seen some pretty rough things. There was a fatal fire in North Hero years ago, and the first thing I wanted to do was go back home and see Leah.”
