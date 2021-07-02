Hannah Lyford is the owner of the Travelled Cup restaurant on Main Street in St. Albans, a spot well-known for its nutella-filled poptarts, delicious lattes, chicken curry salads and eclectic atmosphere.
Whether doing remote work in the cafe or simply stopping by for an Americano, the Travelled Cup is a favorite of St. Albans and beyond, and on Friday the Messenger stopped in to ask Lyford about her journey to success.
Where are you from, and how did you get started?
“I’m from Swanton,” Lyford said. “I lived out of the state for awhile and then I came back home. I decided not to pursue the corporate job, which was what I was doing at the time, because I wanted to open my own business back in my home town.”
Lyford opened up the Village Cone and Coffee before purchasing the Travelled Cup later, and built her own creemee, ice cream and coffee business in Swanton instead.
“I had that for two years,” Lyford said. “It had some of the same foods, but on a smaller scale. And it had a lot of ice cream. It was kind of a throwback to when I was growing up in Swanton, and we had a place called the Big Scoop. I thought Swanton could use a little ice cream and coffee shop. But I was there for two years, and it just wasn’t enough revenue.”
What was it like when you first began? Was it very different?
“Yes,” Lyford said. “We have much more available. When I first bought the place, there was no kitchen, so I was doing everything out of my house. I had to get licensed in my home kitchen with the state to be able to cook our of a residential setting. I cooked there and I brought everything in every day. We only had four of us working here. My husband put in a kitchen in 2016.”
Lyford said she and her husband changed the entire look of the Travelled Cup, right down to the old wood floors that the Lyfords recycled from an old barn.
What is the key to being a successful small business?
“We are constantly learning everyday,” Lyford said. “I’m always trying to find my these, my niche...keeping it simple helps. We stick to what we’re good at, and being good with what we have. Not worrying about the competition.”
Lyford said the other key to running a successful business is a solid staff and thorough understanding of customer service.
“Keeping the energy up, that’s important,” Lyford said. “Hearing the customers. Making sure we have what they want.”
How did you decide on your menu?
“Originally I wanted to carry a lot of local products,” Lyford said. “Somewhat healthy, but obviously there’s sweets. Honestly, a lot of it is what I like to eat.”
Did you have any restaurant experience before you started your business and then bought the travelled cup?
“No,” Lyford said. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking and I wanted to be my own boss...my husband really encouraged me to keep going. He would say ‘you just need a better location.’ So we bought the Travelled Cup, and it just keeps growing.”
Ever thought about expanding your business or getting another location?
“We were just talking about it today,” Lyford said. “Maybe a little kiosk-type business would be fun. Really dial it down to just grab and go stuff. Almost like a drive-through, that would be cool..
How did you make it through COVID? What decisions did you make and why?
“We shut down for a month...and we lost pretty much everybody,” Lyford said. “I have two young kids, so doing remote school and running this business was hard. I had them here a lot of the times, My husband is here with me a lot. Having a good partnership is key.”
