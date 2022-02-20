Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Monday, ice accretion will be primarily in the higher terrain of the northern Adirondacks and northern Greens. Areas of freezing drizzle will expand into the St. Lawrence and northern Champlain Valleys by Monday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&