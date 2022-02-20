GEORGIA — Ahead of March elections, the Messenger asked Georgia residents what they wanted to hear from the candidates running for selectboard.
The Messenger will be releasing a series of these interviews for each contested selectboard vote in the coming days.
Editor's note: Despite multiple attempts, Douglas Bergstrom could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Selectboard for three years
Sara Mott Nadeau
Bio from the candidate - My name is Sara Nadeau, I have about a year of experience on the Board. I moved to Georgia in 2016. Being a toddler mom and a military wife, I know what it takes to persevere with patience though the unknown. I moved to Vermont to work for a (then) small pharmaceutical company, I was employee #7. I was able to grow that company to over 100 employees in the United States and about 25 in Canada in a span of 5 years. This experience has been so instrumental in teaching me the short- and long-term effects of every decision, the risk analysis of different situations, the importance of regulations, and the careful interpretation of applicable regulations. I have many goals for the next term! I have absolutely fallen in love with Georgia, and I am so excited to see the future of it unfold!
What is your main motivation for running?
I was appointed to the board in April of 2021 after submitting a letter of interest and I wanted to rerun because I really thoroughly enjoy helping Georgia grow to be the best that it can be.
A little bit of background on myself, I work for a pharmaceutical company in Colchester and I grew this company from seven people to over 150 over the over two countries. I get my passion from helping to grow people and to grow talents and to grow a company and helping people along those lines.
I also felt it was very important to bridge the gap between the board and the citizens of the town, because I'll be completely honest, before I was appointed, or before I knew that there was a spot open, I almost didn't even know what they did.
I mean, I had a pretty good idea, but bridging that gap was very very important to me.
And so I wanted to take the initiative and be that person to help facilitate that communication between the board and the people because it should be transparent, not with a screen up as it may have been previously perceived to be.
What do you think are Georgia’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
Honestly, I think they're the same thing.
I think one of the greatest things that Georgia has is that it's a smaller town.
And so we have this incredible sense of community, but I also think that because it's a small town, we sometimes need to outsource things.
For example, like the recreation that has been a very hot topic lately and also like our police patrolling, needs to be outsourced.
So I think that it's the same issue for both our strengths and our weaknesses.
My hope is by being on the board that we could look at what currently is and see what we can do to either bring some stuff into Georgia or does it make sense and is it best for the town to continue to outsource whatever that might be?
But growing the town in a forward direction, Kyle has said this a couple times, we are not only the Georgia of today, but we are building the Georgia of tomorrow and I think that's really important for people to keep in mind.
How do you feel about Georgia residents current options for recreation and how would you like to see Georgia residents accessing recreation in the future?
So currently, there's no resident pricing for them.
That was a decision of a board pre my time and I personally felt it was important to bring it back. I'm so glad to see a lot of the townspeople are on the same page with that.
And so, I think right now, they don't have the best access to recreation outside of what might be currently provided by the school, which would be just a normal like basketball and all those kinds of sports.
I do know that Georgia has a little league for baseball and softball. I think that's really fantastic.
And to see the things that the members of the Recreation Committee for the town of Georgia have mentioned in the selectboard meeting and open sessions, that they just don't have the volunteers to continue running a lot of the programs that we would like to see that St. Albans might have to offer.
I do not believe that the relationship between St. Albans and Georgia has been blemished in any way and the reason I say that is because the offer that they're giving Georgia for the resident pricing is the same offer that they're giving other towns.
So I don't feel like the previous board not continuing the recreation agreement between us and St. Albans has decreased our relationship at all.
For the future, I do believe that maintaining that relationship with St. Albans is going to be very important and so I'm hoping to see that the usage and the communication and maybe we can get to another level of understanding and agreement with St. Albans for there to be a cap.
The hardest part about the budget this year, and the reason why it's on its own separate line is because without having a number two budget, or without having a known number, it felt irresponsible of us to spend everybody else's tax dollars because it's an as use basis, which is not what the original agreement from a couple of years ago.
So the agreement has changed and I'm hoping that with this coming year, assuming that it passes, that we are able to get a baseline and know how to budget better for next year so that we can continue this relationship with St. Albans.
How do you feel about George's current police coverage? If you want to see a change, how would you like to see it change? What steps do you hope the board takes to make those changes?
First I just want to make sure it's very clear, I am very, very happy with Milton PD.
You were the one that wrote the report on the statistics between the sheriff and Milton PD, right?
Again, I've grown a company from seven people to over 150 so looking at numbers objectively can sometimes be a very important skill when you're looking at something that might be very emotionally affecting, such as like, the feeling of safety of police patrolling or whatever the case is.
It's easy to go the emotional route, but just looking at it objectively, I think that we have a great relationship with Milton.
I think we have a great relationship with the Vermont State Police.
I am very happy to see the involvement of Milton and I'm very happy to see the initiative that they've taken.
Even before the MOU, they were offering to put radar signs out there. They're like recorders that record your speed and collect information.
They were offering those services before we were offered an MOU with them, just to get an idea of what our needs would be.
I believe in the future if we could increase as they are available to increase, I think that would be really great.
I think at one point we had discussed doing a mix and match with other departments. I'm not exactly sure where that ended, like I said, we're very, very happy with Milton.
I don't want to paint the sheriff in a bad light, I think they also did what they needed to do objectively and I don't feel like it was personal to Georgia.
It's unfortunate, but I don't feel it was a personal thing.
I do feel like we found the best effective solution for Georgia, especially at this time.
I know from before there had been mention of a public safety committee or something, but until we had numbers, there was no purpose for that because there was nothing to analyze.
If we wanted a group of people to sit down and analyze, 'Here are the numbers. Here are the hours. Here's the number of arrests. Here's the number of people being pulled over. Here's a number of DUIs. Here's the number of domestic violence. Here are your numbers.'
There was nothing really to do and so I'm only mentioning that because at one point I saw on social media that somebody was upset that never came to fruition, but it was discussed in a Selectboard meeting that we were going to table it until there was something to analyze.
I do believe that either this year or in the next year after we have a significant amount of data to look at, I think that might come back up.
Is there anything that I didn't ask a question about that you thought I should have or is there anything else you’d like to add?
When I put in my letter of interest there were two other individuals and to be completely honest, I don't remember who those individuals are.
I don't remember their names, but I do know that it was me and two other people that had our name in for interest and there was one position open.
Part of the reason I was appointed was because I was newer to town, and I say newer because I lived in Georgia at that time for about five years.
I knew people around town of course, but I don't have the hundreds of years of connections living here as some of the people in town do and so I brought a new perspective.
I brought a fresh perspective and I brought a growth perspective, from my work background for a town that for a long time, these are not my words but these are words that have been spoken to me and not by the selectboard this is from a taxpayer, I don't want to say her name.
But she had mentioned to me that it had been a...what did she call it? 'A Good ol boys club' for too long.
And she was very glad to see that I had no baggage with the town. I have no hidden agenda.
I don't currently work with or for anybody in town.
I am just a small town girl. I'm a military wife. I am a young mom. I have a two year old son.
I want what's best for the town because my family lives here and my family will grow up here.
We are a growing family and I want what's best for the town in the best interest of the townspeople and I don't have an agenda.
That is not to say, and I want to make sure this is very clear, everybody else does have an agenda. I'm not suggesting that at all.
That's just part of the reason that I was appointed. I was just a fresh perspective.
