GEORGIA — Ahead of March elections, the Messenger asked Georgia residents what they wanted to hear from the candidates running for selectboard.
The Messenger will be releasing a series of these interviews for each contested selectboard vote in the coming days.
Selectboard for 1 year remaining of a three year term
Michelle Phelps
Bio from the candidate - My name is Michelle Phelps, I was born and raised in New Jersey (lived there the first 22 years of my life) and am of Portuguese descent. My husband and I moved to Northern NY in 2016 from Arizona as we wanted to raise our family in the similar surroundings we grew up in. I have traveled to many countries and enjoy learning about the culture each country has to offer. I hope to continue my travels around the world and hope to give my children the same opportunity to appreciate new cultures as well. I speak fluent Portuguese, Spanish and am proficient in Italian. I love to cook and find myself always cooking large meals for others when I have the opportunity.
What is your main motivation for running?
Of course, it goes back to when I submitted my application to the Select Board to fill a vacant position.
At that time it was more to bring a new sense of perspective to the town of Georgia, being a growing community, many new families coming into town as there are new homes being built on a daily basis.
It was more to bring a perspective of how we can continue to make Georgia the best place to live.
What do you think are Georgia’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
The biggest one is the community.
The community outreach is amazing from what I see on the Facebook pages to what I see locally. If someone needs something, it's posted and within seconds a local resident will respond.
You can drive down the road and everyone waves to each other and you get to know one another, it's definitely that small town community feeling which is amazing.
Your lawn mower breaks down, you just call your neighbor and they'll come mow your lawn with no questions asked.
The weaknesses would be you know, Georgia has so much potential and it's just a matter of getting everyone's voice heard from the social media users down to the ones who read the paper.
I think it's all walks of life we need to make sure are heard in order to continue growing the Georgia we know.
How do you feel about Georgia residents current options for recreation and how would you like to see Georgia residents accessing recreation in the future?
The goal would be for Georgia to eventually provide recreation.
Of course, that is not something that's very near but I do believe that in the future of Georgia that can be easily accessible, hopefully one day.
Having small children myself, having the opportunity to partner with St. Albans is amazing, in order to provide the resident fee.
My own children do swim class there, eventually they will do soccer and hockey.
So I think until Georgia is at that level where we can provide those activities, it's amazing that we can partner with St. Albans.
How do you feel about George's current police coverage? If you want to see a change, how would you like to see it change? What steps do you hope the board takes to make those changes?
Of course, we had our issue in July when we lost coverage.
But Milton has gone above and beyond to provide the coverage needed.
We've gotten so much great feedback from local residents in regards to the presence that's now seen around Georgia and just the communication the officers have with residents as well as the town office.
I would love to make sure that continues forward, that sense of communication with our local law enforcement. And hopefully we can continue to partner with Milton.
Is there anything that I didn't ask a question about that you thought I should have or is there anything else you’d like to add?
You know, I care a lot about the community.
I know I'm very new to the community which can be very scary to residents who have been here years and years, especially those who've grown up or have ancestors who grew up here and have continued that tradition.
So I just want to make sure that people are aware that I am a newcomer. However, I am here to grow my family and make sure I continue to keep the core values Georgia has.
Gary Wright
Bio from the candidate - I would like to introduce myself for those of you that don't know me. I have been a resident of Georgia since 1974 with my wife Debbie and we have raised two children in this wonderful town and now our grandchildren are growing up here as well. I am a retired accountant who decided that completely retiring was not for me. I built several small businesses that I am still very actively involved in with my son. Being busy and helping others is something I enjoy. I decided to run for the selectboard seat this year to bring the local government back to the taxpayers' while being accessible to the community. I want to hear everyone's concerns and address them in the most respectable way possible. We all need to have our suggestions/opinions heard and be respected at the same time, even if we have differences on the subject. I served on the selectboard for three consecutive terms in the past and chaired one of those terms and I know how hard it is to make decisions that affect our community all while looking out for the best interest of our taxpayers. I have also had the pleasure to serve on our schoolboard for three years. I enjoyed my time on these boards and find myself wanting to do my part again as my life had given me the time to do so. I have the experience and knowledge to make positive changes. I am open to speaking with anyone that would like to ask me questions or just want to be heard.
What is your main motivation for running?
I've served on the Select Board for three terms and I was the chair for one of those terms. In addition, I was also on the school board.
I'm a retired accountant. Retirement is way overrated. I have been building small businesses and enjoy it quite frankly.
It's important that the town and the people are at least approachable. The town has got to be transparent.
People have got to feel comfortable talking to people that are representing them.
Everybody's going to have a different opinion. People need to be respectful of different opinions.
The way the world's going right now, that is becoming a real problem. And I see that even beginning to become evident in the local communities.
I want to represent the town, give them the necessary information and to also get their ideas and to the best of your ability incorporate people's ideas into what the town represents.
What do you think are Georgia’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
The strength is geographic. It is a developing community.
The demographics are changing and I don't feel as if the town is changing with the demographics.
Georgia has a lot of strength.
Their school system is very good, but very expensive and you have to stand back and say, 'Okay, why is that?'
I know, there's a lot of people that are looking to get on with school boards, specifically, because of that issue. Obviously the Selectboard, that's a different environment.
So that kind of gives you a little bit of a snapshot of what it is. I'm very business oriented. I have a total business background. I negotiated with the first company that came into the Georgia industrial Park.
I was the one that negotiated the tax implications on that.
So, I've been around business, I understand business and I think it's important that people don't look at business with the deal of, 'Oh, there's a cash cow.'
Well if you look at the state of Vermont, unfortunately, they're now saying we'll pay people to come to Vermont.
Before you do that you need to look at why people are leaving. Let's fix the problem before you try to buy a way out of it.
How do you feel about Georgia residents current options for recreation and how would you like to see Georgia residents accessing recreation in the future?
There are options for Georgia now, but I don't think they're maximizing the potential.
We have the distinct opportunity to develop a very robust recreational activity in Georgia and it's just not being acted upon.
I think they're looking to solve the problem by buying into other communities. Why do you need to do that? They already have the wherewithal here. So I think it needs to be enhanced in town and not purchased from another town.
How do you feel about George's current police coverage? If you want to see a change, how would you like to see it change? What steps do you hope the board takes to make those changes?
I think the board fell short when they let a contract be broken and that caused scrambling.
So I think the board was deficient in that.
There are, quite frankly several opportunities to to contract coverage.
I don't think we've exercised all of those options adequately, if at all.
You just can't all of a sudden throw your hands up and say, 'Oh, the quickest one is the one we'll take. Well that's kind of short sighted.
Is there anything that I didn't ask a question about that you thought I should have or is there anything else you’d like to add?
The first thing that I've seen this year is very concerning to me. We no longer have the town meeting.
That I think is, from a culture point of view, a very sad result.
Even when I was on the board before, I felt as if Town Meeting, because the change in the demographics has to change. Having it on the first Tuesday of March, which is a workday, is a program failed.
It is a program failed.
But to go from that to nothing is even a far worse situation.
I think we should be thinking about having town meeting either at night or on a Saturday where people have the opportunity to participate without having to take financial loss. So that is something that I feel pretty strongly about.
