Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Windsor. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of snow melt and observed rainfall amounts of one half to two inches has resulted in sharp rises on many local streams and rivers this morning. At this time the greatest risk of minor to moderate flooding is on the Ausable River in northern New York. In addition, minor flooding is possible on the Mad and Winooski rivers, along with Otter Creek. Finally, ice jam related flooding is still possible on many streams and rivers through this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&