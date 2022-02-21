GEORGIA — Ahead of March elections, the Messenger asked Georgia residents what they wanted to hear from the candidates running for selectboard.
The Messenger will be releasing a series of these interviews for each contested selectboard vote in the coming days.
Editor's note: Despite multiple attempts, Randy Morin could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Selectboard for one year (vote for two)
Kyle Grenier
Bio from the candidate - I am a proud 9th generation Georgian. With a master’s degree in Organizational Management, I have over a decade of managerial, budgeting, and policy-building experience as a former Higher Education professional. In 2019 I moved back to Georgia to renovate and reinvent the former Center Market, owned previously by my great-aunts. I was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Selectboard in October 2020 and was subsequently elected in 2021. I have spent the past 18 months absorbing as much information about how the Town is run and have championed several updates to policies and budget modifications which I believe will continue to positively impact the members of this community. At this point in my life, I believe Georgia will be my forever home, and I look forward to contributing as much as possible to see it flourish.
What is your main motivation for running?
I would say that my main motivation for running is I've spent a year working with Amber, with the Selectboard that we have, which has changed quite a lot in the last year, losing two members appointing two.
But I really feel that I can help with opportunity in growing and shoring up the foundation of the town of Georgia. And the foundation meaning you know, the business side of things.
For a long time, I think that there was not really good investment in making sure that policies were up to date or in forward planning with where money is concerned, are we taking care of our buildings or our equipment? Certainly, there's been a shift toward that, but I truly believe that the the town of Georgia and the residents want and need more, they're craving more.
But the reality is, and after being on the Selectboard for the 16 or 18 months, the town of Georgia is not equipped in people or policies or technology to offer a lot more than what we're being given right now.
And we're not unique to that, but I think that's something that the voters generally don't see.
The requests that we're given are small and in theory and arguably, they're not hard to grant, but the reality is we have two staff members who work in just the administration of the town.
That's not the clerk's office. That's not zoning. That's not highway and it's harder and harder. Everything is more difficult today.
What do you think are Georgia’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
Out of Georgia overall, the strengths are, we are a fortunate community. We have beautiful land. It is a beautiful part of Vermont.
We are a relatively unspoiled area, if you will. We have a relatively good school system. I would say the physical portion of Georgia is relatively well maintained.
And just given a lot of the data that exists from from the census, which is truly the only thing that we have, we are a town that does not struggle, our residents generally don't struggle financially.
We're very fortunate in many, many ways. There is a good sense of community here. I truly think it could be better.
That I would say are probably Georgia's greatest strengths and also the people who are involved are involved with their heart.
I would say the weaknesses of Georgia are, we are a growing community of people who want more services in a more modern way. People want more opportunities, whether it's recreation or...and that's a big category.
I mean, from sports to community interaction, to hiking, things like that. I think that we have a great opportunity to grow., but it's going to take more people.
How do you feel about Georgia residents current options for recreation and how would you like to see Georgia residents accessing recreation in the future?
I personally am a proponent of engaging with St. Albans recreation.
I truly and completely view it as, I believe, in a realistic manner. The town of Georgia will never in our lifetime, be able to build a recreation program that is as broad and deep as what is available to us through St. Albans Rec.
Not to mention, our population is not large enough to draw only on our town. I like to use when talking to other folks, such as the example of a lacrosse team.
Lacrosse is very popular right now, but I believe that Georgia would not be able to create a lacrosse program because there are not enough players that are in appropriate age groups.
You obviously cannot have a five year old who is learning, playing with a 12 year old.
So I think it would be very, very hard for us to create something. I love the idea of it. I love the idea of keeping our money in town and things like that, but I just don't see how it is possible to offer the residents what they want.
How do you feel about George's current police coverage? If you want to see a change, how would you like to see it change? What steps do you hope the board takes to make those changes?
I think that we are in a good place. You know, more is more and more is often better, but I believe the reality of the situation is we have engaged with the Town of Milton, who has been wonderful from my perspective.
They are attentive, they go to the areas that we ask, they're engaging, not to say that our previous service was not that at all. But the only thing that we have to look at is the data.
The data shows that there are appropriate traffic stops being made, that there are appropriate patrols being made.
I have not seen any information that suggests that there is any other crime or theft or things like that that are going on without any response to.
You know, I think that we're a relatively safe town and I generally as a rule, hate to be reactive, but given the conversations that we've had with Milton and with Vermont State Police, and I imagine that a similar conversation would be had with the Sheriff's Department, there aren't enough officers to have full time coverage right now.
And certainly, we hope that we'll be able to grow that but from my perspective, I think that things are sailing through appropriately. I would love to grow it.
I would love to have more coverage, but we are at the mercy of what is available to us.
Is there anything that I didn't ask a question about that you thought I should have or is there anything else you’d like to add?
I just wanted to touch a little bit on the community involvement and civic engagement of the folks in Georgia.
I feel that I've heard a few times that some folks feel the board doesn't do enough to engage the public and obviously.
I can't really comment on other people's motivations, but I'd like to point out that while I was on the board, I've made suggestions and helped implement them like the postcard that is mailed prior to Town Meeting Day.
That was a suggestion that I made and I actually created and execute personally with the town clerk. That's something that didn't exist before.
I also, when I came onto the board, heard a lot of criticism that the town needed an official and specific Facebook page that's used for posting meeting minutes and things like that. So that was something else I really pushed for and I helped create.
You know, is that to say that we can do more, we certainly can do more.
Does it take time? Yes, it takes time and it really needs public input.
I'm very committed to finding more appropriate ways that we can engage the public, that we haven't tried before, but we really need that input from the public to do that.
I think some other areas that folks don't completely understand is that the Select Board is charged with the oversight of the financial and overall running of the town.
We oversee the administrator, who oversees the bookkeeper, the zoning administrator and the highway department. It's a really, really slim staff.
The town is growing and procedures are really complex now, I think even compared to, you know, five years ago, it's a whole different world.
Topics really need research and things take a lot more time than we'd like.
So the other thing I think that people also don't really understand is that the selectboard and the town of Georgia are bound by some laws that I would call archaic.
I think that some of these laws were written in the 1850s and it's a whole different world now. Those really make things difficult for us and we're trying our best to marry those outdated legal requirements and the needs of a modern community.
And I think that to sum this all up is that we need more thoughtful public input. It's not possible for the board to go door to door and collect individual grievances that people have.
We need folks to really take a proactive approach to help us help them and we want to.
I can't recall a board in the past that stated time and time and time again, that we want to hear from the community, we want them to come to our meetings, we want to hear what they have to say. But we need that to be thoughtful and proactive.
We don't need to sound off on Facebook, we're not searching Facebook to see what people have to say. It's not a healthy environment for you know, for collecting feedback.
We need folks to to proactively come to us with suggestions that we can help execute or help assign to other folks and it's something we want to do.
I really, the board, I believe will take the necessary time when things are brought to us to research and to respond to and find out what's appropriate or what's possible.
That's where I am very committed to building the Georgia of tomorrow.
I think that some of the folks that are on the board with me now are as well and I really, I hope that people can kind of cut through some of the other stuff that's out there and see that commitment.
And I said before, you know, it really takes a village and we're we're trying we're trying to promote that village and we need the input of the village as well.
There have been a couple of comments made that the selectboard's commitment to the town of Georgia was questioned.
And I just would like to point out that for myself, my ancestors are some of the very first families that settled in Georgia even before it was Georgia.
Both sides of my family date back to before 1790, and a large portion of my family lives here.
I chose to to reroute my professional life from Boston and move back to Georgia.
And I threw my name in when the Select Board needed to fill a place.
I cannot see how my own commitment has ever wavered from the larger town of Georgia. I love Georgia. It is you know where where I hope to live the rest of my days and where I truly want people to have a childhood in the life that I did here which was almost storybook.
It was positive, it was fresh air, it was riding bikes, it was good friends. And I really truly hope that if anybody, doesn't understand what my what my thoughts are that they would ask.
Jeremy Little
Bio from the candidate - I am 21 years old and a lifelong resident of Georgia. Having gone to the local elementary and middle school, I’ve had the amazing opportunity to get to know many residents of Georgia, and have always felt that all the amazing people I've met through the school system and through various volunteer organizations have shaped me to be the person I am today. Throughout the years my family and I have been involved in the local boy scouts and in various other community organizations, and have had the opportunity to get to know many of the residents of Georgia through this and through my participation and planning of other various community events. I am currently a student at Saint Michael’s College, and work part-time at the Georgia Public Library, where I have had the opportunity to further connect with the many amazing people who live within the town!
What is your main motivation for running?
I think that one of my main motivations is to provide a fresh viewpoint on the board. I've been really involved with the community my entire life. I grew up in Georgia, and I've lived here my entire life. I'm really just looking for the opportunity to further serve the community by being on the board.
‘I really want to bring in a unique perspective that might not have been heard in the past. I think that our education system is really important so I want to put an emphasis on what we can do to help teachers, to help with school to make sure that we're providing the best education possible for that.
And then I want to make sure that Georgia as a town can grow as a community. COVID has been really rough on the community so I want to make sure that we can have town sponsored events like the Gatherings On the Green last summer.
I think stuff like that would be really useful. I want to provide a resource for people to be able to reach out to other community members, to surrounding towns, to make sure that we can coordinate with that.
I also want to get the town out of a COVID mindset into a place that we can really come together as a community for the betterment of everybody that's living with them.
What do you think are Georgia’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
I think Georgia's biggest strength is the diversity of people that live within it.
We have a lot of people that have been here for generations and I think they bring a lot of value to the town, but we also have people that are moving here and we've had a steady stream of people moving into the town in recent years.
That's also a really big strength of Georgia is that we're able to be a welcoming community to these younger families and to really ensure that we can build a community of diverse individuals between farmers and perhaps commuters that may work in Burlington.
And do you have any weaknesses?
I think that the best thing that we can do right now is advertise town events.
I feel like a lot of the time the things that the town is doing, its advertised via like a Facebook page, via town bulletin.
I think that if we can really get the word out of what programs the town and the town organizations offer, that would really help us more to come together as a community.
Like programming the library is doing might be a good example, really getting that out there. Or like any kind of summer programs.
We already do a good job with it, but it could be better in that manner.
How do you feel about Georgia residents current options for recreation and how would you like to see Georgia residents accessing recreation in the future?
I think that probably what you are referring to or what's been like an issue in the past is that we used to have an agreement with St. Albans and we were able to do programming through them.
That's a really great opportunity and I would definitely be in favor of reinstituting that after some discussion with people that were involved in the process in the past.
I do, however, think it's also vital that we create more recreational opportunities within Georgia.
So the Fall Festival used to be a big thing and it still is, but bringing that back after COVID I think it's a really important thing.
And in this kind of creating programming that fits within the town instead of having to go out of town.
So maybe like creating a mix between the two.
How do you feel about George's current police coverage? If you want to see a change, how would you like to see it change? What steps do you hope the board takes to make those changes?
My understanding of the town's police coverage right now and I don't know if I'm all the way up to date, but my most recent information is that the town has been Franklin County Sheriff breached the contract and that we no longer have a contract with them, so we are being covered by state officers and whoever else we can get.
So I think that we definitely need to ensure that we have the proper police force that's within town so whether that's encouraging state officers to come more frequently or renegotiating some sort of contract I think that that's really important.
Mainly for the reason that if we need a police force, for something like if there's a robbery in progress or anything else of that manner, I think that that's a really important thing that we need to have. We need to be able to have access to that in a rapid and quick response.
I think that right now, the way that we have it, it's functioning in terms of traffic, but I think that we could also do better and commit more hours to that.
My only concern with expanding the policing that we have is the budget that we have for that.
So I guess I've given you a really complicated answer.
To boil it down, I think that we need to find a way to increase some form of policing in the town so that everybody has that feeling of safety and that they can be responded to quickly and whether or not that's reaching out to other police organizations, or even perhaps finding something in the way of like a neighborhood watch or like a volunteer area, I think that would also be a really good option.
Is there anything that I didn't ask a question about that you thought I should have or is there anything else you’d like to add?
I guess I can talk a little bit about my history with the town as well.
So in the past, I was in the local town Boy Scouts and I did a lot of volunteering through that.
I have coordinated with a lot of community members on things like trail building with the Conservation Commission, helping with the old mill and volunteering with the Historical Society, helping out with trails at the middle school.
I've been able to connect with a lot of the town's individuals and I'm really looking forward to that, but I also encourage anybody that has any questions to reach out to me or anything else that I haven't commented on or any new ideas, to really reach out to me and give me that feedback and to make sure that I can be a welcoming voice for anybody that lives in the town.
Dawn Penney
Bio from the candidate - My name is Dawn Penney and most of you may know me, but please let me tell you a little about myself. I am married with two daughters Becky and Ruey who are 15 and 13. My husband Greg and I chose to make Georgia our home in 2005 and have been very happy here ever since. When my daughters were younger I subbed at the Georgia School for years. It is where I got to know most of you. There are no better relationships than those forged through our children. I currently work a part-time position at the Town Office as an Assistant Town Clerk under Cheryl Letourneau and am very happy there. We also work together on the Recreation Commission to help our town find ways to gather socially. This is a labor of love where we get to work alongside people who also value volunteering.
I am finding myself running for Selectboard because I feel as though our town is in desperate need of transparency. I believe that our tax dollars are public funds and we need to be accountable for that. Part of being accountable is making sure there is a transfer of information within our town. I want to know what you think, what is important to you and how you want to see things implemented.
If you feel the same way as I do, please vote for me.
What is your main motivation for running?
My main motivation, honestly, is communication to and from the people of Georgia. I really feel like we have a board that says that they want to communicate and we don't really get any of that communication.
There's no place on our page where we can see what decisions are being made where people stand and there doesn't seem to be that public forum.
And I mean, everybody seems to be craving the same thing and that's just the information.
We're a small town. We are a very, very small town, getting information is not as easy in the way that it used to be with the newspaper.
But it should certainly be a little more "water cooler," able to be spread around. We're not even getting the water cooler effect.
What do you think are Georgia’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
My husband and I moved to Vermont, from Canada so we are part of the population that didn't grow up in Georgia, but shows Georgia.
We didn't end up here accidentally. We came here with an informed and educated decision.
I think the greatest thing is all those things that we did our research on before.
We're a sweet little town. We're on the lake. We're very active. We have tons of farmers. We have tons of professionals.
We're really a sweet little niche just off of the 89, just outside of Chittenden, where, you know, it's really a direct representation of my life. I just sort of sit on the outskirts and enjoy myself and that's really what Georgia is.
Our greatest weakness, honestly, I really feel, is communication.
I really feel passionate about the fact that we have all this information and all these things going on and it's a really exciting time, because we have a lot of people who are moving to Georgia.
Our population is growing and there's no real forum to get that information out.
So it's hard for me because I work in the office. I'm the assistant town clerk under Cheryl Letourneau and I love what I do and I love the fact that it's 20 hours a week.
But even 20 hours a week, I don't see the information, I find it frustrating.
So if I find it frustrating, and I'm in the thick of it. How might somebody who's on the outskirts?
How do you feel about Georgia residents current options for recreation and how would you like to see Georgia residents accessing recreation in the future?
So let me first backtrack a little bit. I'm on the Recreation Commission with Cheryl. The Recreation Commission is separate, I think from what you're asking about.
So the Recreation Commission does the Fall Fest, we do Concerts on the Green, we do the skating rink and I'm sure I'm forgetting other things.
But the greatest concern that was brought up lately with the selectboard was with recreation and our association with St. Albans. Is that more your question?
Yeah, that's definitely a part of it, but also looking towards the future. I think the question is does Georgia see itself being bigger than that relationship?
Oh, okay. So my first issue with that is the fact that even during a meeting, our selectboard wasn't quite understanding that there was a difference between the two, the recreation and the Recreation Commission.
So that's a really good question. I haven't given it a ton of thought.
I really feel like we are so close to St. Albans, we've had such a great relationship with them in the past and the fact that we are a small town, and that we forge good relationships, and that's how we move forward, is really paramount.
St. Albans is very well known for establishing relationships and being good with them.
Tim Smith has been around a long time and he is an excellent ambassador for putting the right people in the right room to make the right decision. I think that's what needs to happen more than anything.
I think for us to have our own recreation, we would have to look at finding an enormous amount of money in our budget.
What we do at the Rec Commission, we do with $2,500.
And we do that on the back of volunteers and donations.
We've been asked multiple times, would we take on basketball, or will we take on baseball? Would we take on talking to St. Albans?
I don't think people understand how much time we already volunteer.
I think that's a bigger issue.
My basic answer is, we need to establish a relationship with St. Albans and see where that leads us. I don't think we've really explored that properly.
How do you feel about George's current police coverage? If you want to see a change, how would you like to see it change? What steps do you hope the board takes to make those changes?
Information. I don't think anybody has got enough information on that.
We've been very blessed in this community. We have multiple people that work for the State Police, we have people that work for the Sheriff's Office and we have people who are retired from both.
The fact that we've had decisions on policing and not invited those members who just are so full of knowledge is part of my issue of the communication that needs to happen.
I've often heard Tim Smith speak of, get the people in the room who know the information and let them come to a conclusion and support it.
I think that that's what really needs to happen.
I can't tell you how much policing we need.
We don't have a pharmacy, so do we need a full time police service? Probably not, but we have coverage for emergencies and we have coverage that happens right now.
Is it enough? Honestly, I haven't seen or heard any communication from the board about it.
Is there anything that I didn't ask a question about that you thought I should have or is there anything else you’d like to add?
I think this is a ballot that's really unique for Georgia.
I think there are a lot of things that are being asked on this ballot where we have choice on and I love the fact and I'm very thankful that you're doing this article, because I think giving people the information and getting who best represents you is who you should vote for.
I sincerely would love to see 4000 voters, if we get 4000 voters then we know who's in the selectboard is a representation of what you believe.
I think that's my biggest take home message.
I want people to vote and I want you to write down the names that represent what you want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.