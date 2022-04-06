FRANKLIN — Vermont may not traditionally be Chardonnay country, but over the past few decades, pioneers like Erich Marn, owner and operator of Due North Vineyard, have been transforming the state’s wine and grape scene.
“Every season is a new one,” Marn said. “The whole point is you’re not trying to make something into what it’s not … It’s crafting something simple into something spectacular because of what it is naturally.”
Due North Vineyard was founded in 2008 and now has 2,300 vines on its site in Franklin. Growing grapes in the chilly hills of Vermont can be challenging, but cold-hardy grape varietals have made the state a competitive producer of Marquette, Louise Swenson, Cayuga and others. Marn makes his wines entirely from the grapes he cultivates, and last week the Messenger joined him while he continued pruning his grapes for the oncoming season.
Marn is the type of farmer who takes things in stride, and he says that’s because he has to. He’s doing something that is not necessarily considered unusual, but is nonetheless difficult and a mission of the heart. Every day he works his crops and his land by hand, one-on-one, to make sure his product is perfect.
“When I started this, I was about 22,” he said. “There’s certain things you don’t know at 22. Some of those things allow you to be naive enough to pull it off … cold damage is one of our biggest foes.”
In the heart of the valleys of the northern mountains, Marn stalks the vineyard alone in rubber boots and a knit hat, pruning shears in hand. He’s seamless and methodical in tending to the crops he’s lovingly planted and cultivated, and merciless in his pruning technique. Without missing a beat, he gracefully moves from vine to vine, clipping off larger, older and mangled branches to make room for the new growths and their delicately-interwoven, coppery arms.
He began his vineyard after working for years at Lincoln Peak Vineyards in New Haven, and realized his calling was that of the grapes. Working with the weather and the seasons, modifying his techniques to produce bigger, more flavorful yield and handcrafting his own wines was more satisfying than any job that he’d had before.
“I found then that this is what I liked to do,” Marn said. “So I never stopped.”
Q: Tell me about your pruning and growing technique.
A: “Well, the whole reason we do this is to eventually give way to new trunks,” Marn said of his vines. “It’s a multi-year process … I really just want to have one new shoot coming up, and then around two older trunks, but it all depends on how healthy they are. A lot of it is cold damage.”
When the waters of Vermont seep into the vines’ bark, the liquid can freeze and easily split apart the wood and kill off the vine. Marn trims away any older and dead branches to leave room for uncracked, young vines.
“We get ahead of (that freeze) by replacing the trunks over time,” Marn said.
Marn begins his pruning in November and December and the pruning season lasts until the spring. He’s the only full-time vine tender and employee of the winery, and every day he travels from St. Albans to Franklin to tend to his vines. He identifies the spurs and canes of the vines before determining the strongest future stems and culling the others to streamline nutrients from the roots and leaves to the vines.
Primary, secondary and tertiary buds all appear on vines, and pruning off some of those buds to make the others stronger also happens before the season begins.
“Initially you need to plant a number of different varieties to see how they’re going to adapt to your site,” Marn said. “And as long as you’re maintaining them, maybe doing a little late-season leaf removal and blasting the grapes with as much sun as possible, you’re going to keep the fruit cleaner and get it more sun, which gets your fruit more ripe.”
Q: Is Vermont a good place for grapes?
A: “Your skill set is really important, your site is really important… beyond that, you’re going to need a little bit of luck,” Marn said. “Our yields up here are quite significant and it's because of our soil type.”
Marn has both sandy loam and clay on the property and said he hasn’t added any nutrients to the beds. The soil was good, he said, and the vines seemed to like it. While Vermont’s rocky soil can be problematic and the dense texture of clay stifling to roots, the vines are healthy, strong and productive.
Q: Did COVID-19 affect your business in any positive or negative ways?
A: “It definitely strengthened our relationships with our customers during the time that we offered delivery services,” Marn said. “There were so few ways that we could interact with our customers that our tasting rooms were forced to close. I think people are really excited to get back out and do more things like that, like visit local tasting rooms and places like ours because it’s another way to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and local product … fingers crossed we have a very busy summer.”
Due North Vineyards is open by appointment only for now, but will be open on Sundays for tasting and Saturdays at the summertime Northwest Vermont Farmers Market in St. Albans.
