ST. ALBANS — St. Albans City has a new fire chief, Matt Mulheron, who previously served as the deputy chief.
Mulheron was appointed earlier this month. Previously, the fire chief was Gary Taylor, also the police chief. With Taylor’s retirement, the roles have been separated.
The Messenger spoke with Mulheron about his work with the city, his new role and work of the fire department.
How long have you been with the city?
“Twenty years,” Mulheron said. “I started with Mike Boulerice in the rec department doing maintenance.”
That work began when Mulheron was in high school. During the summer he did maintenance on recreation fields and in the winter mopped the floor of the city hall gym and did other janitorial work at the Barlow Street Community Center.
The following summer he went to work for the city’s public works department, then headed by Allen Robtoy. It became a pattern. In the summers he worked for public works and during the school year worked afterschool for the recreation department.
When he returned to St. Albans after earning an associates degree at New Hampshire Technical College, Mulheron went to work full-time for public works. He moved to the fire department as a full-time firefighter, then back to public works as a water plant operator.
He became chief water plant operator, then superintendent of public works, overseeing both the plant and other public works tasks, such as paving.
“When I worked for Allen I had a blast,” Mulheron said.
In 2012, he returned to the fire department as a captain, becoming deputy chief in 2016.
When Robtoy retired in 2018, Mulheron briefly assumed the reins at public works. “My heart wasn’t in it,” he said, and he returned to fire fighting.
How did you become involved in fire fighting?
Mulheron’s uncle, Harold “Bobby” Cross, is the chief of the St. Albans Town Fire Dept. While Cross never tried to recruit him, Mulheron said the stories he heard about fire fighting appealed to him.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do after high school,” he said. Community service was required for graduation, so he decided to join the town department. “I joined up and I never really left.”
Mulheron is still a volunteer with the town department.
But he continues to find the work of the water plant appealing. “It’s science. It’s troubleshooting.”
Isn’t fire fighting also science and troubleshooting?
“Oh, yeah,” Mulheron said, with firefighters, especially the chief, needing to understand the science behind different types of fires and the impact of wind and other factors.
As for being chief, “I kind of look at it as being a troubleshooter,” Mulheron said.
The city department currently has 20 volunteers and one other full-time employee, building inspector Charlie Sargent.
What do you like most about being a firefighter?
“I like the thinking part and the helping people the most,” Mulheron said.
He likes, he said, being able to give people an answer during a stressful time, such as an elderly person with an alarm going off who doesn’t know why.
What about the building inspection program?
The building inspection program, started several years ago, created building inspectors within the fire department who inspect rental properties and other public buildings to ensure they are safe.
“People understand what it is now and why we’re doing it,” Mulheron said. “Fires are down because of it.”
Requirements for modern, hardwired smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have made a difference, he said, preventing potential tragedies. Mulheron mentioned one recent instance where, in a new building, a leaf got into a pipe causing carbon monoxide to fill the basement. A required detector exposed the problem before anyone was harmed.
When the inspection program began, “a lot of detectors weren’t up to date,” Mulheron said. “We had windows that were bolted shut.”
Windows that couldn’t be opened or were too small for people to leave through in an emergency were a common problem, according to Mulheron.
Now the job of inspectors is to make sure the improvements which have been made remain in place, he said.
What, if any, changes would he like to make at the department?
Mulheron said he would like to work on an automatic mutual aid agreement with the town for alarms at certain locations — Northwestern Medical Center, schools, nursing homes and the St. Albans Town Industrial Park.
When the Messenger suggested that might be an easy negotiation, given his relationship to the town fire chief, Mulheron said, “Bobby’s been great. He’s always supported me.”
Speaking of the city’s volunteer force, Mulheron said, “We have 20 great, dedicated guys.” However, he does want to recruit more.
What about the relationship between the city and town departments?
“We train together at least twice a month,” he said. “We try to do different fundraising events together.”
Whenever the large American flag is flown, whether for funerals or for holidays such as Veterans Day, the departments fly it together, he said.
The relationship between the two departments is “unique,” he said.
