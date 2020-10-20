ST. ALBANS — Working for the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (AOT) District 8, Chantel Cline helps maintain Franklin County’s roads, doing everything from plowing to picking up trash.
This month she was featured in a “Women of Winter” profile on the American Public Works Association website.
The Messenger caught up with Cline during her lunch break on Tuesday.
How long have you been with District 8?
Since the fall of 2014, six years.
What does the work involve?
“I pretty much plow snow, fix guard rails, patch roads, ditching, culverts, paving...” Cline said.
What attracted you to this work?
“I’m not an indoor person. I don’t like to be trapped inside 8 hours a day,” she said.
Working at AOT lets Cline be outside doing something different every day. “That’s kind of what drew me to it.”
What experience did you have?
Cline said she had none when she applied in 2014.
“I started that fall, loved it ever since,” she added.
She now has a Class A commercial driver’s license with a tanker endorsement, which she pursued on her own, getting the permit and then learning to drive large trucks.
How does driving the large trucks used by AOT differ from driving a car?
“At first you’re kind of intimidated,” Cline said, adding, it’s “not much different from driving a pick-up truck,” just bigger.
“Every day you learn stuff,” Cline said of her job.
It sounds like you really like the work.
“My heart’s into it, that’s for sure.”
What about working where there are so few women?
Cline said her best friend, who she met after joining AOT, also works there. “I kind of look up to her,” Cline said, saying her friend paved the way for other women.
There are two women working in District 8 currently, but the other is stationed at a different garage.
“It’s more of an adjustment for me, being the only one,” she said. “I’m more quiet, so with these guys it’s how do you get to talk with them.”
“They think you can’t do something, and you show ‘em up and it’s kind of a deer-in-the-headlights look, surprise.”
What’s your favorite part of the job?
“Plowing snow,” Cline said. “Going out there every day and not knowing what you’re going to run into. It’s a giant puzzle, I love it.”
She also likes that her work involves keeping people safe. Cline likes knowing “you’ve made them safe to get to where they want to go.”
Her least favorite part of the job?
Trash pick-up.
“It’s not like we get an option when Green Up Day comes around,” Cline said. “Every day coming to work is Green Up Day for us.”
It sounds like you envision yourself staying with AOT until you retire.
“There’s days I really want to throw in the towel... but then you look at the positive days.”
Her co-workers, she said, treat you like family.
Cline also calls her friend, who now works in another part of AOT, when she’s having a bad day. “She’s been the biggest support I’ve had,” Cline said, offering stories from her own experiences and advice.
After talking with her, “your day doesn’t look so bad anymore, cheers you up, and you learn from it,” Cline said.
What advice would you give other women considering a career in public works?
“Don’t underestimate yourself and think you can’t do it,” Cline said. “Driving a truck and picking up guard rail is nothing. You’ve just got to have a positive attitude and not let anything intimidate you.”
What do people not know or understand about the work you do?
“A lot of people think a state worker leans on a shovel all day, watching two other people work,” Cline said, adding that there is a lot of work behind the scenes people don’t see.
Even on a rainy day like Tuesday, there is plenty to be done, she said, with workers doing equipment maintenance and getting ready for winter.
“Every day we’re doing something,” Cline said.
That what they’re doing changes each day, and the work you end up doing might be different from what you planned, is part of what she likes, Cline said.
