ST. ALBANS — Due to colder temperatures and more hours of darkness, many Vermonters may experience feelings of sadness, and other depressive symptoms, this time of year.
In the winter, it can be difficult to get out of bed and easy to find solace in “comfort foods.” Person to person, reactions to the winter months vary, with some experiencing restless “winter blues” and others battling full-on seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
Stephen Cousino, an outpatient therapist at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, says all of this is normal.
“A lot of what I do here is I normalize things for people,” Cousino said. “They come in here and they think there's something wrong with them, so I explain this is what seasonal affective disorder is. These are the symptoms, this is what you might expect and here are some treatments that might be helpful.”
On a daily basis, Cousino sees people who experience varying levels of depression starting in late fall and lasting until early springtime. They might see their symptoms as isolating or hopeless, but he helps them to understand they are not alone.
“I've lived here all my life, and yet I don't snowmobile. I don't ski. I don't snowshoe. I love the summer, so in the winter, I feel like hibernating,” Cousino said.
Here’s what else he had to say about the condition and what can be done to help alleviate it.
Q: How common is seasonal affective disorder?
A: Statistics vary, but approximately 0.5 to 5% of the general population is impacted by seasonal affective disorder. Those rates tend to go up with people that already have a major depressive disorder. In other words, their depression might get worse in the winter than it is in the summer.
It tends to be higher in people in the northern latitudes. Instances of seasonal affective disorder in Florida, for example, are going to be lower than Vermont. And Vermont might be lower than Alaska, where they have a lot of darkness in the winter months.
In tracking with depression in general, women tend to have higher levels of seasonal affective disorder. However, other factors may affect these statistics. Are women better at seeking help? Are men less likely to report their symptoms? It helps to use critical thinking when interpreting statistics.
Q: What are believed to be some causes of SAD?
A: One thing that is thought to be a contributor to seasonal affective disorder are changes in our circadian rhythm, our 24-hour sleep/wake cycle.
As the days get shorter, we get more darkness, and that might stimulate our brain to produce more melatonin which contributes to drowsiness. It might lead to some vitamin D deficiency, which plays a role in the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine in our brains. Reduced sunlight, during the winter months, may be affecting those neurotransmitters thought to be involved in regulating our moods.
Stress, which is also associated with depression, is another contributor to SAD. Winter, along with holidays, often leads to increased stress in people’s lives.
Q: What are the symptoms of SAD?
A: A lot of seasonal affective disorder symptoms track with the same symptoms for major depression.
- Feeling depressed, most of the day, nearly every day
- Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed
- Changes in appetite or weight
- Sleep issues
- Feeling hopeless or worthless
We all will have some of these symptoms at various points in our life, but with major depression they're going on almost every day almost all day.
With seasonal affective disorder, you're going to have a few other things going on. And typically what you're going to see is oversleeping, what we call hypersomnia or sleeping too much. Also overeating, particularly with carbohydrate cravings.
Q: Are there different severities of SAD?
A: A lot of people are seasonally effective to some degree, and a great way to look at this is on a continuum. You can have very mild winter blues-type symptoms, and then you can be in a full-on major depression that is seasonal.
With winter blues, it's almost like there's a filter on your life. You're not as perky; you're running at 80% instead of 100%. You're functional, you're working, you're engaging, you're having fun, but there’s a layer of fog that hangs over everything.
Personally, I'm not a big fan of winter. I don't ski. I don't snowshoe. I prefer to stay inside by the fire and do things that don’t involve going out. But I love the summer with all the light and warmth.
There’s also “cabin fever.” By February, March, people are a little bit more irritable. And that irritability can be a sign of seasonal affective disorder, too. They're functional, they're working, they're carrying on social relationships, but they're just done with winter.
Q: How can it be treated?
A: People should talk to their primary care provider about treatment, as there are a few different options.
Because with SAD circadian rhythm is affected, one of the treatments used is light therapy. A PCP can suggest which light the market is best. The light is designed to mimic sunlight. Administered in the morning for 30 to 60 minutes, it contributes to some of the extra sunlight you're missing.
Some people who have seasonal affective disorder go on medication, like an antidepressant, just for the season. In other words, they're not on it all year long, so they might just take it from October to May when their symptoms start to reduce.
If you think a lack of vitamin D might be playing a role in your depression or your seasonal affective disorder, the first place to go is your PCP and ask for a blood test. If your vitamin D is low, then your PCP can address that with you.
In addition, sleep hygiene is important. Go to bed and get up at the same time every day. Limit the amount of light in your bedroom.
Take a walk outside even if it's a cloudy day. Outside light, on cloudy days, is still brighter than indoor house or office lighting.
Q: What should people who don’t have SAD know about people who do?
A: The biggest thing is they are not faking it. They really are in distress. If you have never had major depression or SAD, then you don’t know what it’s like.
It’s easy to want to tell your friend or family member with SAD to go out to dinner, to hang out with friends, but that doesn’t appeal to people who are on the higher end of that continuum.
You should ask: How can I help? Can I take you to the doctor? To a therapist? Be patient and understanding, and take all thoughts of death seriously.
If you, or someone you know, are dealing with increased thoughts of death and suicide it is important to connect them with a crisis clinician who can assess what kind of help is needed.
Northwestern Counseling and Support Services has a 24/7/365 crisis service. Call 802-524-655 for help.
It’s important to remember, when dealing with SAD, or any mental health issue, there is help and there is hope.
