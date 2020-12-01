ST. ALBANS — COVID-19 has now impacted every school in the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD), with two cases at Fairfield Center School this week.
The Messenger spoke with MRUSD superintendent Kevin Dirth about how the district is weathering the pandemic and how the school year has gone so far.
MRUSD includes Bellows Free Academy St. Albans, Fairfield Center School, Northwest Technical and Career Center, St. Albans City School and St. Albans Town Educational Center.
The district has 600 staff and more than 2,500 students, making it the largest in the county.
How are the schools handling COVID-19 cases?
Collectively, MRUSD schools have had seven cases since August.
The Vermont Department of Health “is amazing,” Dirth said. “They’re right there for you. They’re helpful. They’ve got good information.”
In addition to contact tracing when staff or students have a positive COVID test, the Dept. Of Health has been advising the district on its prevention measures and gradual reopening, according to Dirth.
All of the cases in the MRUSD schools were contracted outside of the schools in the community. Dirth said that in a meeting on Monday, DOH told him there was “zero transmission in any of our schools.”
That lack of transmission is a testament to how well students and staff are following the guidelines when they’re in school, in his view. “The kids have been great. The staff have been great,” Dirth said. “They’ve taken it seriously and it’s paid off.”
More than 300 staff volunteered to be tested for COVID-19 as part of the DOH testing program. None were positive, Dirth said.
How is the reopening of the schools to more in-person days for students going?
“We’ve opened up a little slower than our neighbors, and we’ve done that out of an abundance of caution,” Dirth said.
Students in prekindergarten, kindergarten and grades one through four are attending school in-person four days per week, with remote learning on Wednesday to allow for deep cleaning of school buildings.
Fifth and sixth grades will be going to in-person learning four days per week starting Thursday. Dirth said he has heard from parents who are justifiably anxious about that plan.
MRUSD has used three metrics to determine when and if they should add more in-person days:
- Protocols. Are they in place and working? “We continue to get kudos about that,” Dirth said.
- Staffing. For the moment the schools have adequate staffing for four in-person days through grade five, he said. “Staffing for us is fragile,” Dirth said. “There’s no doubt about that.” The concern is that staff will be exposed to COVID in the community and need to quarantine, forcing classes to go remote.
- Dept. of Health (DOH) guidance. “What are they telling us about community spread? What are they telling us about transmission in school?” Dirth said. At his meeting with DOH staff on Monday, which was focused on adding two more in-person days for grades five and six, Dirth said DOH recommended adding the additional days.
Some have asked why MRUSD doesn’t wait until January to expand in-person days for grades five and six. “Our metrics don’t show that we should,” Dirth said. “We’re really trying to make it logical and scientific, and use data to make these decisions.”
“We’re doing everything we can for our staff and our kids to keep them safe, and if we weren’t confident we could do that we wouldn’t open,” Dirth said. “I’m more worried about community transmission with people who aren’t following the guidelines than anything else.”
What are the benefits for kids of being in school?
Dirth referenced a recently released study by University of Vermont pediatricians saying “schools are not areas of transmission.”
“Right now, one of the safest places to be is in school,” Dirth said.
Most students also learn better in person than remotely. Although remote teaching is “500 percent better than it was in the spring,” students who are attending school are generally doing better academically than those who are fully remote, he said.
There is also the benefit of interacting with students and teachers in person. “They’re social people and they want to be around their friends,” Dirth said of students.
After remote learning in the spring, “there was some drop in kids’ social and emotional health,” Dirth said. At the start of the school year, “we started out really looking at kids social and emotional health and how we can support them,” he said.
