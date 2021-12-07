BAKERSFIELD — Larry’s Tree Farm is likely where Santa goes to find Christmas.
And while new owners Derek Krygier and Penny Cote are weathering their first season as official owners, Krygier has been working on his father Larry’s farm since he was 12-years-old.
“I think I’m leaving it in good hands,” said his father Larry Krygier.
During the holiday season, and especially on weekends, Larry’s Tree Farm is bustling with customers driving their trucks down through the rows of trees. For $45, customers can borrow a hand saw, stroll through the trees and saw down their favorite shrub.
After the workout of cutting a tree and loading it onto the roof, a comforting cup of hot cocoa, a bag of freshly-popped popcorn and a fresh hotdog await tree-seekers at the concession stand near the homemade wreath shed. Pre-cut trees are also available.
Inside, thousands of Christmas ornaments await their new homes. A mechanical train speeds around the walls of the shop while Christmas music plays softly in the background. The entire barn smells of balsam and butter maple candles.
On Friday before the weekend rush to grab the last balsam fir, Derek sat down with the Messenger to talk about new business ownership, hot chocolate and the future of the farm.
Q: How did your family come to own the farm?
A: “We lived in Connecticut and my dad had a corporate job. He got sick of commuting to work and doing all of the corporate stuff,” Derek said. “I remember being a little kid driving around New Hampshire and Maine, Vermont … They were looking at campgrounds to buy. Anything to get out of Connecticut. I remember them coming home one day and saying ‘We’re moving to Vermont! We bought a tree farm!’”
“It was the population (of the area that made us leave),” Larry said.
In 1985, Larry and Linda Krygier purchased the 58-acre farm and began it as a nursery center. As a young kid, Derek spent his Mays planting trees, while June was spent working landscaping for his father’s business. July was always tree-trimming month before more landscaping and then preparing for the Christmas season.
“It was a very full-time job,” Derek said.
This summer, Larry entered into a ten-year agreement with his son that would fully transfer ownership of the farm into his name. Every year, the farm sells over 1,000 scotch pine, red pine, frasier fir, balsam fir, canaan fir, blue and white spruce and white pine.
The crowd favorite: frasier fir.
Q: How did you get into the family business?
A: “I went to school for mechanical engineering, but it's not my cup of tea,” Derek said. “I don’t fit in with people like that. So, I became a mechanic. I kind of fit in with them.”
Derek has been working specifically on Jeeps for 27 years and currently works at Goss Jeep in Burlington full-time, but said he hopes to eventually transition to working the farm full-time.
“I like being outside and working with my hands,” Derek said. “I like the trees. Trees don’t ask you questions. You just get stung by a few bees.”
Larry’s Tree Farm once shipped trees overseas for veterans to enjoy during the holiday season, but tree-seekers still come from around the country for the Krygiers’ trees. This year, the tree that commuted the furthest was picked up by a family from North Carolina.
Walking through the rows of trees, Derek can identify the species of each of his trees by sight and smell.
Q: What are your future plans for the tree farm?
A: “We want to make the farm self-sustaining,” Derek said. “We want to plant our own seedlings to grow our own Christmas trees from the beginning.”
Currently, Larry’s Tree Farm orders 3-4 year-old seedlings to plant on their 28 acres of tree farm. It takes 10 years for a tree to reach seven to eight feet tall — a standard starting height for a Christmas tree — so plantings need to happen a decade in advance.
Ideally, Derek said, the future of the farm includes the construction of seedling nurseries and the transformation of the farm into a destination and a venue for fairs.
“We’ve got big plans, and it’ll take ten years,” Derek said. “But it’ll happen.”
