RICHFORD — For Japanese exchange student Takumi Matsumoto, Vermont felt like family.
“Vermont culture made me love America,” Matsumoto said. “They taught me a lot of things and helped me figure out who I am.”
Matsumoto studied at Richford High School from 2019-2020 and at BFA-Fairfax from 2020-2021. He played sports, made new friends and learned new traditions along the way.
Now back in Japan, Matsumoto is hoping to expand his acting career. He has worked as an actor since he was three years-old and is looking to make it big in Hollywood.
The Messenger sat down with Matsumoto to discuss what he’s been up to since he left Franklin County and what he misses about his time here.
Q: Why did you choose Vermont?
Matsumoto said because he lives in Tokyo, he wanted to be fully immersed in American culture by avoiding the big cities as he knows what city life is like. Instead, he chose Vermont to get as much English exposure as possible and have a major change of scenery.
Q: What were the biggest differences between American high school and Japanese high school?
“Sports,” he said. “In school in America, they play three sports every year. Most Japanese schools only play one sport for our entire life.”
Matsumoto said the sports culture here is drastically different from Japan, with Japanese students picking one sport to play when they’re younger, and playing it year-round. During his time at Richford, Matsumoto competed for the Falcons cross-country running team and placed second place in one race.
During his time at BFA, he played lacrosse, basketball and soccer.
In addition, Matsumoto said students in America are allowed to make their own class schedules in high school and freely move around the school to go to their next class.
In Japan, students stay in the class while the teachers move, and do not make their own schedule. He said he was accustomed to being with the same classroom of students for the entire school year, and not mixing for every class.
Q: What was the biggest challenge you faced in Vermont?
“I think the biggest problem was my English,” he said. “It was challenging for me to learn stuff at school, as every single [class] was not my first language.”
Another challenge for Matsumoto was the change to using personal vehicles rather than public transportation like he does in Tokyo. He said he’s used to being able to take the train or subway everywhere in Japan, so it was a large adjustment coming to rural Vermont.
Q: What were some of your favorite things about Vermont?
“Vermont feels like a family,” he said.
Even though Tokyo is much more densely populated than Vermont, he said the sense of unity between Vermonters is much more prevalent than the residents of Tokyo with each other. When he first came to Vermont, he was a little wary of how friendly everyone was because he was accustomed to a more distant culture.
Q: What did you like to do in Vermont?
Matsumoto said he loved to snowboard in the winter and wakeboard in the summer, and especially loved high school trips to Jay Peak. He said the mountain air felt so fresh and clean, and he loved being able to get outside often.
He especially remembers a class trip to a sugarhouse, seeing how maple syrup was collected and processed.
Outside of class trips, he said he loved being able to go to fairs in the summer and going to bonfires. He was glad to do activities like that in Vermont, because he would never be able to do them in Tokyo.
Q: Who helped make your time in Vermont so special?
Matsumoto stayed with the Jacobs family in Richford, including George and Nickie Jacobs along with their children Jordin and Jerrick Jacobs, and Matsumoto said they were an incredible host family and friends, welcoming him into their home and showing him all that Franklin County has to offer.
During his time at BFA, Matsumoto said he stayed with the Clark family, including Patrick and Sonja and their daughter Colleen Clark. Matsumoto echoed his sentiments for the Clark family, and said he is very grateful for the experiences they gave him and the friendships he had.
Q: What are you up to now?
After returning home from America, he has focused on acting school and pursuing acting seriously again. He was even cast as a series regular on a television series recently.
Matsumoto has been acting since age 3, doing commercials in Japan before moving on to smaller parts in television series. He has also played roles in the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, acting as a varlet in “Richard III” and the character John in “Peter Pan” for the Tokyo International Forum.
He said being raised by a single mother, he always had a passion for the entertainment industry because of how much joy it can bring people. He said his mother works in a postal office and is not involved in the entertainment industry at all, but is always supportive of everything he does, from acting to studying in Vermont.
Matsumoto’s acting role model is Tom Holland, known for playing “Spider-Man” in Marvel movies, and said his dream is to be the first Japanese Spider-Man.
Q: Will you come back to visit Vermont?
Matsumoto said he would love to come back to visit Vermont and his old friends and will always be grateful for his experiences in Franklin County.
“All of those experiences and friendships with the host families, friends and school have helped me a lot,” Matsumoto said. “American culture and people in Vermont, in school and everything, helped me be stronger as a person and as an actor.”
