Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop across the region from south to north beginning mid-day Saturday and may become briefly heavy at times into the early overnight hours before ending around sunrise Sunday. Some localized pockets of light freezing drizzle are possible early Sunday morning, which could make surfaces slick. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&