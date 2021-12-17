ENOSBURG FALLS — Fresh, warm breads, piping hot pies and grab-and-go cakes: in a matter of weeks, a front-porch bakery will finally have its own home in Enosburg Falls.
And she’ll be open at 4:00 a.m. almost every day.
“I wanted to make sure I catch the morning traffic on their way to work,” said Sheldon-born Katrina Flower, who owns the new establishment Flower to Flour. “We can have fresh breakfast sandwiches and pizzas every day.”
Raised in her parents’ shop Pauline’s Quick Stop, Flower is known as the baker with the “porch.” Her business is based entirely on the honor system, and almost every day Flower bakes breads, pies, bars and muffins and more in her small, standard oven. After wrapping and labeling her goods with ingredient lists, Flower places her sought-after creations in baskets on her porch, where her dedicated fans frequent for banana breads, muffins and even sandwich bread.
That is, until now: once porch-bound, Flower will be opening her full-service bakery on Main Street in Enosburg Falls in the coming weeks serving hot coffee, fresh breads, breakfast pizzas and any number of bakery delights. Her inspiration, she said, is her community.
“They’re very important to me,” Flower told the Messenger on Friday. “I’m really big on giving back … my passion has always been helping people. It’s just what I need to do.”
How did you get started?
“I knew I always wanted to own my own business, I just wasn’t sure what,” Flower said. “I grew up in a big family of cooking. My mom, my grandmother, we all loved to cook…and everyone has always told me I should own my own bakery. I just never took them seriously. But it is my passion.”
After working in the bakery department of Hannaford for almost a decade, Flower said her family inspired her to launch out on her own. Flower to Flour was already a household name, and Flower said her customer base kept asking for custom orders and more bakes than her little kitchen could handle.
“I have a pretty normal gas oven and two-shelf burner,” Flower said. “On Thanksgiving I did 33 pies, 65 rolls and 16 banana breads out of my little oven. I was so proud.”
You’re a sentimental chef?
“I’m very sentimental,” Flower said, smiling. “What really touched me is that both my aunt and my mom said my bread tasted like my grandmother’s bread. My grandma passed away last year, so it really meant a lot to hear that.”
Though she singularly pioneered the establishment of her own bakery, Flower said it was her community support that catapulted her culinary vision into reality. Community members did everything from donating artwork to helping paint walls in order to get the bakery up and running.
What was your biggest challenge?
“Buttercream frosting,” Flower said, laughing. “I’ve tried 10 buttercream recipes!”
French macarons, maple banana bread, M&M cookies — Flower says she does it all.
Helping the community
Paying it forward and giving back are inspirations for everything Flower bakes. Most recently, Flower orchestrated a cinnamon roll bake sale fundraiser for the Enosburg Elementary School that raised over $500 for the school. She also regularly donates her day-old goods to the Enosburg Food Shelf, which helped her family in a time of need.
“Now, it’s my turn to help them,” Flower said.
Grab-and-go cheesecakes and pies will be available regularly in a cooler case. Locals will be able to stop in, get a slice of breakfast pizza, a cup of coffee and head on their way.
Everything that she can source is done locally. The labels come from her upstairs neighbor who operates Fantastic Designs, and all of her eggs come from local chicken farmers in addition to her mother in law. All of her shirts are printed at Grizzly Graphics in Sheldon, and all of the maple syrup used in her bakes is sourced from Franklin County.
“I have finally found my calling,” Flower said.
