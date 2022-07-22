MONTGOMERY — Hannah “Han” Erickson has no time for smash burgers. Burgers should be juicy, cheesy and a mouthful of flavor, she said.
“Honestly, a toasted bun, cheddar cheese, maybe a little mustard,” Erickson told the Messenger on Wednesday. “And my favorite is always the smoked wagyu.”
On June 4, Han’s Smokin’ Wagyu opened as a food truck for the first time at 348 North Main Street in Montgomery.
In the heat of the pandemic last winter, Han’s dad Craig Erickson decided it was time to put his natural culinary skills to the test and leave his banking career behind. He’d already become renowned in his friend group for cooking top-quality steaks, but upon trying Thompson Family Farm’s Wagyu beef burgers, he found that the steak of the grill was actually a burger.
“We kind of took a leap and the community was there for us,” Craig said.
The father-daughter duo sat down with the Messenger to talk burgers and what makes a food truck run smoothly on Wednesday.
For the Ericksons, it was the community that boosted them up when they went out on a limb and hoped for the best. Montgomery, Craig said, had been a key to their success, and he’s happier than he has been in years in running his own business.
“Montgomery has been very supportive of us,” Craig said. “There were about 100 people here on opening day.”
Q: Why Wagyu?
A: “It has monounsaturated fats that melt as the burger is cooking and is kind of bastes in its own fat,” he told a customer. “It’s amazing beef.”
Craig met Cody Thompson of Thompson Family Farm in Craftsbury over five years ago and was flabbergasted by the quality of beef that the Thompsons raised.
Q: Why the career switch for you, Craig?
A: “I was in banking for 12 years. I wanted to spend more time with my family and have a little less stress in my life. People had been telling me I should open a restaurant, but I never wanted to do a restaurant because of the overhead involved. I’ve been barbecuing since I was probably about 14, 15 years-old.”
His father, he said, first trained him to grill steaks and chicken when he was a young teen. Today, the Ericksons travel with their Nexgrill and frialator and mobile stainless steel kitchen to serve burgers, chicken tenders and hot dogs from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at their location on Main Street, which is a lot zoned for beer and wine, if people want to bring their own beverages.
Q: Why a food truck and why the location?
A: “I knew we didn't want to be cooking inside, especially on a day like this when it’s so hot. And to avoid too much overhead in costs, we decided a food truck would be ideal. My friend owns [the property], so it seemed like a natural fit and the community supported us.”
On Friday and Saturday nights, the Ericksons use their smoker to smoke wagyu burgers for the next day. The process transforms the burger into a smokey, almost campfire delight, and they’re always the first to go.
“The smoked is always my favorite,” Han said.
Q: How did you decide on your menu?
A: “These are all actual recipes I had for steaks. The onions for the Willoughby burger, the blue cheese sauce for the Lisa, those are all things I’d normally put on steaks. They’re slow-cooked at around 225 degrees for about one hour, and then finished on the grill.”
“The smoked burgers are my favorite,” Han said. “I’ve always been a burger lover, though.”
Q: What is the perfect burger?
A: Han: I like medium rare, bacon, onions and pickles. But if I have a smoked one, I always put horseradish on it.
A: Craig: A Kaiser roll just holds up better for burgers. You don't want one falling apart on you as you’re eating it. You want something to hold together.
