SWANTON — Selectboard member Nicole Draper will be going head to head with Swanton Town’s recently retired administrator David Jescavage in the only contested race in either the Village or the Town for a two-year seat on the select board this year.
“Whether I'm on the selectboard or not, I love the Swanton community,” Draper said. “I’ll continue to serve in any and every possible way that is available to me.”
Jescavage retired this year after almost 10 years as Swanton’s Town Administrator, a seat now filled by former Rep. Brian Savage (R-Franklin.) Earlier this year, Jescavage told the Messenger he was going to concentrate on his love of photography in his retirement.
But serving the town of Swanton seems to be a calling, and like his opponent, Jescavage felt pulled back toward service. Both selectboard members Nicole Draper and Ed White are up for reelection this year, with Draper holding a two-year term and White holding a three-year term. The two-year seat was one he was more comfortable with, Jescavage said.
“I love Swanton, and I want to be able to continue to contribute in any way I can,” he said.
Draper was appointed to the selectboard in 2020, and also serves as director for Swanton Recreation and as a Swanton community lead for the Vermont Youth Project. She is an adult liaison for the Swanton Youth Council and a steering committee member for the Swanton Enhancement project.
She previously served on the board of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce, is a town volunteer and owns her own business: Stellar Services LLC, a domestic engineering service providing assistance, cleaning and organizing and other life requirements.
Ed White’s bid for reelection and every other race for this year’s town meeting is uncontested.
Q: Why are you qualified to be a selectboard member?
Draper: I’m hardworking and dedicated to the community. I am not afraid to look for answers when they need to be found. I’m also a fresh set of eyes, which I think is really important in a community that, up until the past few years, has had little turnover on their boards.
I'm the one who can bring a new perspective. It has been quite a learning process over the past two years, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every second of it.
Jescavage: I have a pretty good handle on how the town operates as well as the history of the business of the town. I’m pretty knowledgeable of what the town needs and how it functions.
I also served on the Lebanon City Council for 15 years and three years as mayor of Lebanon, NH. All of those added together make me well-qualified to serve on the selectboard.
Q: In what area does Swanton need the most help?
Draper: Community engagement. One of the things I feel is very fortunate about Swanton is there are groups of very dedicated community members who want to see change in the community.
It would be great to see even more people engaging in other departments and activities. The rec department is always looking for volunteers, the library too. We would love to be able to hold more community events but we need volunteers.
Jescavage: In general, keeping a good grip on the budget and not overextending in any particular area. I want to focus on putting a capital improvement in for the town so we can plan ahead for major expenses.
We should put aside money for that reserve fund, so that when the time is right, the money will be there and we’ll have less of a burden on the taxpayers.
Q: Where do you see Swanton in five years?
Draper: I see more creative economy coming into our community. I see more people services. I’ve done a lot of research on what works in other communities. What about a restaurant, cop-op, tattoo parlor or massage parlor? What about a nail salon?
These are things that people go elsewhere in the county to shop for and would be great options to provide jobs for others here in our community.
Jescavage: “I know Swanton will continue to grow. It’s a bedroom town for the Burlington area right now because the taxes down there are so high that people are looking to move north.
We will need more housing for the greater populations, and more [local options] to fill the need for people who commute to other places for their work.
Q: In what ways can Swanton address substance use disorder?
Draper: This is something I work on daily: providing youth support services, safe recreational activity, engaging with youth and amplifying their voice. It’s important that we are bringing our youth to the table. I work closely with MVU students and encourage them to be involved, and I have three teenagers. It’s a topic of discussion everyday for them and for their friends.
Jescavage: We need tougher law enforcement on people who are bringing drugs into town. That needs to occur … The state legislature, instead of making it easier for drug use, they should crack down and make the penalties a lot harsher.
Q: How would you propose Vermont address the issue of younger generations leaving the area? How do we keep them here?
Draper: A lot of things need to improve. I grew up in Vermont, I’ve traveled all over the world, and I can’t think of any other place I’d rather raise my children than here in Vermont. But we need access to services, quality education, transportation and affordable housing. Housing is a huge issue for young Vermmonters.
Jescavage: We need to make it easier for new development and businesses to move here. Walmart took 20 years to get the permits they needed for their building, and we need to make it easier to move businesses into town … That needs to start in the legislature.”
