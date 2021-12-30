BERKSHIRE — Starkly-contrasted images of women and men entwined in an intense lover’s embrace grace the covers of the newest erotic romance novels on the shelves of the Barn Owl Bistro and Goods.
The steamy books are the works of Berkshire-based erotic romance novelist Sara Stewart, who fills her stories with adventurous romance, powerful women characters, BDSM and most importantly, consent.
“I want to write for modern, younger women,” Stewart said. “Women who are sick of always needing to be saved by men in every romance novel. For women in multi-racial relationships, who are intelligent and empowered … for women who want more out of their romance novels than what has been canonized in these publishing houses.”
Stewart is the author of the “Portland Lovers,” a book series which takes place in Portland, Ore., where Stewart once lived. Each of her characters is on an individual journey toward self-discovery and love, and they find thrilling romances while discovering BDSM.
BDSM is defined as consensual romantic and erotic practice involving bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadochism and masochism. A member of the BDSM community, Stewart said it was important for her to shed some light on why BDSM is rooted in safety and trust rather than abuse.
Many of Stewart’s characters and plot lines are inspired by real life events: the arc of her first novel, “When Love Finds You,” incorporates a real situation that Stewart witnessed, when a colleague decided to access Tinder for a hook-up on one of their business trips. The characters in her stories tend to inherit certain personality traits from the author, whether it’s a book-loving librarian or a career-minded accountant.
Q: Tell me about the “Portland Lovers” series.
A: A life-long writer with a passion for passion, Stewart said she hoped to bring a different archetype to the romance novel: the strong, independent woman whose sexual encounters are fully consensual and on her own terms.
“I think a lot of women don’t have the sex life they want to have,” Stewart said. “It’s socially acceptable for sex to be mainly focused around male pleasure. And a lot of women just kind of accept an unsatisfying sex life, which is why romance novels are one of the fastest-selling genre of books for a very long time.”
“When Love Finds You,” “Falling Beyond Dreams” and “Bound by Pride,” are the first three novels in her collection, and each of her characters explore the BDSM landscape, engaging in erotic activities that revolve around mutual trust and exploration.
“I’ve been called a slow-burner romance writer,” Stewart said, laughing.
Q: What is BDSM and how did you come to it?
A: “The difference between abuse and a fetish for bondage or sadomasochism or dominance is consent,” Stewart said. “You negotiate with your partner around the things you both like. You would think all adults would talk about this. … The goal is to ensure that both parties are safe and satisfied in their sex lives.”
Stewart said BDSM helped her more deeply connect with herself and her truth, which was one of the reasons she felt compelled to include it in her novels. The trust and mutual respect BDSM requires makes it a very complex exploration of the senses.
“We’re in a culture where if women are sexual, they’re sluts, or they’re shamed,” Stewart said. “But if men are sexual, they’re held up as being super strong and masculine … I think the BDSM scene just blows all of those stereotypes out of the water.”
Q: Was your plan always to be a writer?
A: “My favorite thing to do is read,” Stewart said. “I started reading romance novels from a very young age … The romance novel in general is a very scripted path. There are beats that you have to hit.”
Stewart’s study of contemporary literature led her to study woman-centered stories in an effort to escape the strict model of the traditional romance. Rather than the archetype of the damsel,
Stewart was drawn to that of the heroine with an empowered spirit.
Q: How did you develop your characters and plots?
A: Around ten years ago, Stewart picked up two books: “50 Shades of Gray” by British author E. L. James, and “Twilight” by Stephanie Meyer. The two books were entertaining, she said, but the roles could be problematic.
“If you’re a serious, powerful or strong woman, historically you’re supposed to put that on hold in order to be swept away on this romantic journey,” Stewart said. “I don’t identify with those types of women … For the most part, women are not like that.”
While “50 Shades of Gray” claims to explore BDSM, Stewart said the book unfairly portrayed an abusive relationship as BDSM.
“I started thinking about how I could do it differently,” Stewart said. “The whole underlying theme of “50 Shades” was that he had major issues, which was why he did BDSM … It’s just really upsetting to me. I knew that I wanted to include BDSM in my books because I wanted to portray it as something it really is. Healing.”
Inspired by other independently published authors ,Mariana Zapata, Meghan March and Penny Reed, and driven by her passion for hot romance, Stewart independently published her own erotic romance, “When Love Finds You” in 2000. The plot follows the romance of Sailor and Tahoe and includes some incredibly steamy scenes.
“I think a lot of women don’t ask for what they want,” Stewart said. “These books are designed in a way that empowers women to take control of their sexuality while really shining a light on choice and consent and how important they are.”
Stewart has already finished her fourth book, “My Divided Heart,” and is planning to expand the current three-book series to five. She then hopes to begin writing stories about her characters’ eventual nuptials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.