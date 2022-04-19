ENOSBURG FALLS — Spring has slowly crept up to Franklin County, and growers everywhere are getting ready for another bountiful season filled with flowers, herbs and Vermont-quality produce.
At 2170 Montgomery Road, Barbara Monty at Beaver Meadow Greenhouses is looking ahead to Mother’s Day and beyond. In an interview with the Messenger, Monty offered tips, tricks and advice, answering some of the most common questions gardener’s have during growing season.
Q: How do I avoid deer damage on my plants?
A: Monty said deer can be difficult to deter, and that a tall fence around gardening areas is best. There are also flowering plants that deer find less appealing that gardeners can plant to keep deer from the more valuable crops.
An article by Leonard P. Perry, extension associate professor from the University of Vermont, said aromatic plants confuse a deer’s sense of smell, and listed cornflowers, heather, lily-of-the-valley and types of foxglove in its list of deterrent species that can be planted in gardens and around perimeters. However, Perry wrote that, when pressured, deer will eat almost anything.
Q: When should I start planting?
A: That depends on the plant, Monty said. Potatoes and other cold-hardy vegetables, such as beets, carrots and onions, can be planted earlier in the season because they’re hardier. Next comes the cabbage family, also known as Brassicaceae, which includes collard greens, cauliflower, kale and broccoli. These can be planted in May or June, depending on the season, weather and last frost.
Tomatoes, peppers and other crops can be planted when the ground thaws and there is no risk of snow. Crop cover can help protect plants in the event of a frost warning.
Q: How do you avoid moldy mildew on plants?
A: Monty said that while there are some disease-resistant plants that gardeners can buy, proper spacing to allow for airflow helps keep mildews away. Weeding and mulching crops also helps contain the spread of mildews, and pruning the lower leaves off of tomato plants lightens the canopy.
Once the plants begin to flower and fruit, most of the lower leaves can be pruned away and the plant will survive and continue to fruit.
Q: What are the most popular items this time of year?
A: Halfway through April, customers are looking for flowers and hanging baskets for Mother’s Day, Monty said, and flower combinations – such as pansies, dianthus and petunias — are in high demand.
Q: What are some benefits of raised beds versus tilling soil?
A: Monty said raised bed gardens are easier to manage in a more condensed situation — and are easier to take care of than tilled soil — but are not ideal for crops like potatoes if they’re being grown for a family.
The beds can be filled with ideal soil and don’t require as much bending over to tend. Weed management is also easier.
Q: What are some of the best fertilizers for your vegetable garden?
A: Monty said organic matter and compost are both important additions to any soil, but first steps include a soil test. Types of soil include sand, loam, clay, peaty, chalky and silty.
When tilling up new soil, a soil test is always recommended. Lots of northern, clay-like soils can require “sweetening” or the addition of lime in order to make the soil ideal for cultivation, while some gardeners add peat moss to increase the acidity.
