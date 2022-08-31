A Purple Heart flag dedication will occur at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Drive in St. Albans.
All the recipients of this U.S. military award are welcome to attend. There will be a photo taken of all attendees that will be placed in Post 1.
A Purple Heart award is a U.S. military decoration awarded to those who were wounded or killed while serving there country starting after April 5, 1917. It is one of the oldest military awards still given in the United States.
The American Legion is the nations largest wartime veterans organization in the country and is focused on service to veterans, service members and the broader community.
