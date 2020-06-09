ST. ALBANS CITY — The first 45 minutes of Monday’s meeting of the St. Albans City Council on Monday were taken up with public comment on policing in St. Albans. Some callers had questions about the city’s police budget and an analysis being done by Municipal Resources, Inc. (MRI), while others called for the defunding of police.
City resident and former House candidate Kate Larose asked the members of the council what their ideal is for police reform and public engagement with policing.
Mayor Tim Smith answered that the city has hired consultants and he is looking forward to their report. The city is also looking to see what other communities are doing. Community members will be involved in hiring a new police chief.
“What I would like to see is that people in our community... feel like the police are there to protect and serve them,” said Councilor Mike McCarthy. That should be true, he said, regardless of a person’s ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status or where they live.
“We’re going to listen to what folks in the community have to say as we go through the process with MRI and getting a new police chief,” he added.
“We need police officers that treat everyone … equally and enforce the laws equally,” said Councilor Jim Pelkey.
Councilor Marie Bessette said the “ideal situation is that all citizens feel safe.”
Officers should be “trained well enough to avoid confrontation and conflict or dissolve confrontation and conflict where possible,” Bessette said, concluding, “we are taking steps to get this thing resolved.”
Councilor Chad Spooner agreed the public should be more involved with policing, but said he was not sure at what level that should happen. “I just want to stress that the police department is here to keep our community safe,” he said.
The type of police department that is ideal changes over time, said Councilor Tim Hawkins, himself a former police officer. Officers should be evaluated often and the approaches they use supported by data, he said.
In her answer, Councilor Kate Laddison said the “words that spring to mind are fairness, justice and an unbiased approach. Also connection to the community.”
“I care deeply about our police department and our community,” Angie Sturm told the council. “I hope that we can look at things like race and gender and address and socio-economic status and being from here or not from here and how they all work together.”
Sturm suggested the council look at ways to defund parts of the police department that are not contributing to the health of the community in favor of groups that do.
Casey Roberts asked about the increase in the capital budget for the police and what the reason for the increase was. City manager Dominic Cloud explained it is for the relocation of the police department, previously approved by voters, to the Community College of Vermont building on South Main Street.
Sarah Bower also expressed support for defunding the police. She also asked how contracts for officers who work in schools are negotiated.
Cloud said the school district typically reaches out to local police agencies and asks for proposals. The school pays the officer’s salary during the school year and the department during the summer.
Jan Appel asked that the city and the police issue a statement “about commitment to anti-racism and social justice in our community.” At the end of the meeting, McCarthy suggested a small group of councilors get together and craft a statement. He, Laddison and Smith will do so.
Tanner McKeown asked what the MRI analysis will encompass.
As the Messenger previously reported, the focus of MRI’s work will be an analysis of the city’s recruitment, training, onboarding and retention practices.
MRI was hired when the city was looking at ways to address excessive use of force by three officers and a fourth who has been charged with assault and kidnapping. While members of MRI’s team were part of the President’s (Obama) Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which was created in the wake of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., Cloud said “the MRI effort really needs to focus on what we asked them to do.”
The city has amended its use of force policy twice in the past six months, said Cloud. Those changes have included new restrictions on use of Tasers, obligating officers to intervene when they witness excessive use of force, and requiring all officers present when force is used to report it, not just one. The St. Albans Police Dept. is one of the few departments in Vermont to require officers to file a report every time force is used. After an officer lied on one of those reports about striking a female prisoner, Lt. Benjamin Couture was assigned to investigate every time force is used by an SAPD officer.
The SAPD was also among the first departments in Vermont to install cameras in its cruisers and require officers to wear body cameras.
In 2014, SAPD Chief Gary Taylor, who is retiring this year, told the Messenger the department had not accepted any excess military equipment and that he had no intention of doing so.
“The world has changed in law enforcement overnight,” said Cloud. “The city is committed to being on the top of that wave.”