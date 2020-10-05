Swanton Town Hall

COVID-19 has forced the Swanton Town Selectboard to shift meetings from the Swanton Town Hall, shown here, to the larger village offices.

 MICHELLE MONROE/Staff Writer

Swanton Town Selectboard, 7 p.m.

Village Complex 120 First Street, Swanton, VT 05488

Agenda items of interest:

  • Appoint new selectboard member
  • Report from Swanton Police Chief
  • VhB Lake Street/MQ Scoping Study Update
  • Marble Mill Grant Update
  • Review & Sign Lamoreaux-Dickson contract for sidewalk engineering
  • Responses to Quarry Blasting Complaints
  • SE Group Presentation On Trail Counting & Road Signage
  • Request for Letter of Participation Re: Stormwater Project
  • Community & Economic Development Updates

Missisquoi Valley School District Board, 6:30 p.m.Join the meeting with the following link/phone number:

https://meet.google.com/rcy-urig-whh

Phone(US) +1 225-414-2456 PIN: 620 441 816#

Agenda items of interest:

  • MVU Administrative Updates
  • Superintendent Updates
  • Performance Contracting
  • COVID 19 Financials

