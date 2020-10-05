Swanton Town Selectboard, 7 p.m.
Village Complex 120 First Street, Swanton, VT 05488
Agenda items of interest:
- Appoint new selectboard member
- Report from Swanton Police Chief
- VhB Lake Street/MQ Scoping Study Update
- Marble Mill Grant Update
- Review & Sign Lamoreaux-Dickson contract for sidewalk engineering
- Responses to Quarry Blasting Complaints
- SE Group Presentation On Trail Counting & Road Signage
- Request for Letter of Participation Re: Stormwater Project
- Community & Economic Development Updates
Missisquoi Valley School District Board, 6:30 p.m.Join the meeting with the following link/phone number:
https://meet.google.com/rcy-urig-whh
Phone(US) +1 225-414-2456 PIN: 620 441 816#
Agenda items of interest:
- MVU Administrative Updates
- Superintendent Updates
- Performance Contracting
- COVID 19 Financials