Town of St. Albans Selectboard
5:30 p.m. Town Hall, 579 Lake Road, St. Albans Bay, VT.
For Public Participating - Zoom Meeting ID: 872 7330 2612
For meeting password contact Jenn Gray Mon. – Fri., 8am – 4pm at (802)524-7589 ext. 107 or j.gray@stalbanstown.com
Agenda items of interest:
- Work session for fiscal year 2022 budget
