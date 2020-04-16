ST. ALBANS — At the Franklin County Home Health Agency (FCHHAA), their job is to go out into the public, to care for patients in their homes. But how do you do that, when that personal contact is the very thing that might put both patient and care provider at risk?
“We still want to take care of the needs of the people of Franklin County. We’re getting very creative,” said Ella Dupont, FCHHA’s Director of Clinical Services.
Telehealth has been part of the answer. Pediatric physical therapists, social workers, nurses supporting new mothers, and even hospice workers have been using telehealth to connect with patients and families.
FCHHA has a team of five social workers who work mostly with elderly patients and those with disabilities. “For many of [those patients], this is a scary time,” said FCHHA President and Executive Director Janet McCarthy. The social work team shifted to phone calls rather than visits early on, continuing to provide support and connect patients with resources. “Our patients are saying they appreciate the phone calls,” she said.
FCHHA’s case load is roughly the same as it was a year ago, with 496 patients instead of last year’s 498. But the mix has changed. There are fewer post-operative patients as surgeries such as hip replacements are postponed. At the same time, there are more new parents and babies as physicians discharge mothers and newborns more quickly, explained McCarthy.
Although the told number of patients was almost the same, the number of in-person visits declined. On April 10, 2019, FCHHA visited 133 patients in their homes. They did 24 fewer visits on April 10 this year.
But that’s still 109 patient visits in as single day.
“A lot of things we do in patient homes can’t be done over the phone,” said McCarthy.
That could include everything from wound care to checking catheters, drawing blood and bathing patients with limited mobility.
Patients are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms and possible exposure over the phone before staff visit and then again at the door before staff enter homes, said McCarthy.
Nurses are engineering their visits to minimize time in direct contact with patients. For example, if a patient needs a blood pressure check and blood drawn, nurses are considering how to get both tasks as quickly as possible and with a minimum of contact in order to protect both themselves and the patient, McCarthy explained.
To reduce contact between staff members themselves, nurses and nursing assistants are calling supply orders in to the office. Office staff then gather the supplies and leave them by the door for pickup.
“We have been tremendously concerned about our PPE supply,” McCarthy said. “We can only do our job if PPE is available to protect our staff.”
At the moment, they have sufficient supply. When caring for patients who answered negatively to the screening questions, FCHHA staff have added surgical masks to their usual gear. With patients who many have been exposed the coronavirus, staff are also wearing eye protection, an N95 mask, gown and gloves, and possibly booties, according to Dupont.
“You don’t even look like yourself,” she said.
“Most patients are really happy we’re still coming to their home,” Dupont said. “A lot of times we’re the only person that they see.” Patients are “mostly responding really well and understanding why we have to call and ask the questions and why we have to wear different equipment.”
With some patients, the PPE itself has created treatment challenges. For example, masks prevent hearing impaired patients from reading their care providers’ lips, said McCarthy.
As doctors try to minimize non-essential office visits, FCHHA has been receiving more referrals. “We’re getting requests from doctors to go out and assess patients or draw blood,” McCarthy said.
Twenty-five employees were completely or partially furloughed as the services they provided were considered non-essential, such as the foot clinic.
At the same time, other employees have been given new tasks. With less demand for physical therapy, four FCHHA physical therapists have been trained to do mobile COVID-19 testing.
FCHHA has also been assisting local food manufacturers whose work is considered essential by providing screenings and temperature checks of employees.
The agency has had to be creative in how it supports employees. When schools first closed, roughly 26 FCHHA employees were without childcare. So one was set up at the FCHHA offices. It ran for three weeks. As a consequence, “we have a wall with some new art work in our building,” McCarthy said, adding, “that was pretty innovative and creative and certainly not something we do every day.”
With employees discouraged from any unnecessary contact with one another, the agency is holding regular COVID-19 call-ins. Managers are also staying in touch with staff by phone.
“One of the reasons I feel so proud to work in this community is the partnerships through the years,” McCarthy said. In the current crisis, those partnerships have been even more valuable as people on the frontlines know who to reach out to when they have a question or a need. “It’s really served us well during this incredibly difficult time.”
Asked what she wanted the public to know about how FCHHA is weathering this crisis, McCarthy said, “I think the most important is that our community knows how committed we are to caring for our community and how incredibly brave and positive our staff is in meeting the health care needs of the community.”