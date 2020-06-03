ST. ALBANS — A Milton man has been charged with assault for allegedly threatening another man at what was an otherwise peaceful demonstration in Taylor Park here on Tuesday.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept.(SAPD), Christopher Reynolds, 22, threatened another man while resting his hand on a handgun at his hip. Reynolds was cited for aggravated assault and the handgun seized as evidence, SAPD reports.
SAPD officers were called at approximately 6:41 p.m. for a report of a protestor arguing with a passerby.
The alleged victim told police he was confronted by Reynolds after saying “all lives matter” to the protestors. An argument followed with the victim crossing Main Street and entering the park.
Video shows the victim entering the park and being confronted by Reynolds who said, “’do something or I certainly will’ while approaching the victim with his hand on the grip of his gun, which was being openly carried on his hip,” according to the statement from SAPD.
Reynolds was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Criminal Charge to answer the charge against him.