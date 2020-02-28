ST. ALBANS TOWN – The Town of St. Albans has proposed a $4.6 million budget for voters on Town Meeting Day, with proposed expenses barely growing from last year’s budget despite marginally higher salaries and insurance costs.
The town is proposing to raise $3.9 million through taxes.
Among the few changes proposed by town officials would be the addition of $35,000 for funding a part-time firefighter and the expansion of a 20 week parks and recreation supervisor to a full, year-round position also charged with helping maintain town facilities.
With the addition of staff, benefits costs rose in both the fire department and parks and recreation lines in St. Albans Town’s municipal budget.
The selectboard also authorized higher, hourly stipends for the town’s volunteer firefighters, recognizing the first stipend increase for the town’s fire department since 2008, according to minutes from a Jan. 16 budget meeting.
Meanwhile, the town has also removed funding for stormwater consultation this year, with officials instead waiting on a report examining the possible adoption of a stormwater utility fee for funding mandated water quality improvements within the town.
Stormwater funding grew to $40,000 under the town’s approved budget, with members of the selectboard arguing a requested higher allocation would not be needed in light of $100,000 for stormwater funding currently in reserves, according to selectboard minutes.
The town is currently under state obligations to address stormwater runoff impacting the Rugg and Stevens brook watersheds, where inconsistent rushes of high water can erode stream banks and wash nutrient-laden sediment into Lake Champlain.
A line item for legal support within the town manager’s office’s budget was halved from $40,000 to $20,000 this year as well to offset some of the growing costs of salaries and benefits within St. Albans Town.
A line item for police services had decreased under St. Albans Town’s proposed budget as the town enters the fifth and final year of its contract with the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD).
The town is not obligated to purchase a new police cruiser this year, a purchase that added $50,000 to last year’s municipal budget.
Mixed into the police contract line item is the SAPD’s Street Crimes Unit, now expected to cost the town $115,000 for the coming fiscal year.
Costs for the Street Crimes Unit, formed to provide a more direct response to drug concerns within St. Albans, are split evenly between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town.
The town’s public works department saw its budget grow nearly $50,000 to $1,583,310, with higher expenses mostly found within salaries and benefits provided for town employees, the addition of janitorial services and some material costs.
The town’s share of the St. Albans Free Library assessment grew to $152,622 this year, compared to St. Albans City’s allocation of $249,412. According to the St. Albans Free Library’s annual report, the library served more than 5,000 patrons between 2018 and 2019.
An allocation for events within the St. Albans Bay Park stayed steady at $20,000 while officials continue organizing events within the park.
The town is also increasing its allocation to the Saint Albans Museum to $15,000, an allocation approved by town voters last year as the museum looks for greater financial support to offset programming and maintenance costs at their 150-year-old building.
Absent in this year’s budget is a $125,000 transfer to a fire department reserve fund, an annual allocation for the last five years voters will be asked to approve again this Town Meeting Day.
While the selectboard generally proposes articles that, if approved, would allow the town to apply surpluses from their previous year’s budget to suppress taxes, this year that surplus shrunk to $100,000 rather than the $300,000 or more typically recommended by the board.
Voters will also be asked to approve spending $140,000 of previously collected reserve funds on a new medium-duty plow truck for the town’s public works department, and $65,000 in existing local options tax funding for architectural work on a new or renovated St. Albans Town Hall.
According to selectboard chair Brendan Deso, who presented the budget with the rest of the selectboard during a late January meeting, the thinner surplus was a sign of increasingly tight budgeting authorized by the St. Albans Town selectboard.
“We’ve cut the budget and now we don’t have as much leftover at the end of the year,” Deso said.
“We’re still pretty conscious of the money we spend in this town,” vice chair Bruce Cheeseman said at the time.
Other items include a previously detailed $2.75 million bond vote funding the town’s share of a proposed municipal pool at the Hard’ack Recreation Area and a non-binding advisory vote on whether the town should leave its town hall in St. Albans Bay.
Town Meeting Day is March 3.
Polls open at 7 a.m. at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center and close at 7 p.m.