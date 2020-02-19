RICHFORD/ENOSBURGH – A blend of new hires, a lower per pupil count and heightened costs decided at the state level have raised expenses for the Enosburgh-Richford Unified Union School District (ERUUSD)’s proposed spending in the 2021 school year.
Voters in the district will be asked to support an $18.5 million budget to fund the four schools and technical center that makeup ERUUSD, an $892,000 increase from the $17.6 million budget approved by voters last summer following the district’s state-ordered consolidation.
Schools within the district saw their weighted per pupil count decrease by 22.36 students, leading to an increase of per pupil spending to $14,677 within the district’s proposed budget.
Due to changes in the common level of appraisal (CLA), a number gauging the difference between listed property values and their market value, taxpayers in Enosburgh will see a higher tax rate while counterparts in Richford will see a marginally lower tax rate with ERUUSD’s proposed budget.
With a lower CLA in Enosburgh, the tax rate grows by $0.0854 to $1.3343, while a higher CLA in Richford, where properties are selling below their assessed values, lowers that town’s projected education tax rate by less than a penny to $1.1885.
Despite per pupil spending rising in ERUUSD, the district’s per pupil spending rate of $13,786 remains below both the county average of $14,891 and the state average of $16,237.
Additional staffing costs, found in the addition of a third-grade teacher and a social emotional coach at the Richford Elementary School, were offset with the loss of a teaching and an administrative position through attrition at the Enosburg Falls High School.
A position partially supported with grant funding within the Cold Hollow Career Center (CHCC) has also been moved into the budget full time, according to the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU)’s business manager Morgan Daybell.
Throughout the district, higher insurance premiums and the introduction of family health insurance has driven up employee costs in each of the schools.
As Vermont law mandates teacher health insurance is negotiated at the state level, the resulting higher staffing costs are entirely out of the purview of the local school boards.
“The reality is most of that formula is out of the boards’ hands,” Daybell said, referring to both ERUUSD’s unified board and the board at the consolidated Northern Mountain Valley district.
Special education costs have also increased within the district and within the supervisory union at large, expenses driven by student need and likewise required under state law for meeting certain state special education mandates.
At the supervisory union level, special education expenses grew from less than $5.6 million to more than $5.8 million.
The supervisory union is also asking for funding to hire FNESU’s first supervisory-union level early education director, a common position among other supervisory unions in Vermont.
“That’s a new position for us,” Daybell said. “That would really be someone who’s responsible for overseeing the six [schools’] programs and the training of the staff that are in there, meeting that completely separate and changing set of regulations.”
As the supervisory union as a whole turns toward the universal free meals program, a federally-supported program offering free lunches in areas of high poverty, Daybell said FNESU anticipated a loss in revenue from school lunch purchases.
According to Daybell, while federal funding does support the program, it does not cover the total expenses or the lost revenue from phasing out school lunch purchases.
As of this school year, only Sheldon, recently added to the supervisory union as a part of its consolidation into the Northern Mountain Valley school district, does not participate in the universal free meals program.
The addition of an early education director and the impact of the universal free meals program raised the supervisory union’s assessment, according to Daybell, providing at least a part of the budget’s growth between the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.
According to Daybell, the addition of a third-grade teaching position in Richford comes as the third-grade class in Richford, typically hovering around the size warranting its division into two classes, finally grew to where a second teacher would be needed.
“That’s really a function of having class sizes that are right at the cusp of whether you can have everyone in one classroom or you need to split it into two,” Daybell said.
According to Daybell, the district is currently not planning on replacing the administrative position and teaching position lost through attrition at the Enosburg Falls High School.
Transportation costs have decreased within the school district, the result of the district retiring a bussing route through Fairfield as the final group of high school students attending Enosburg Falls High School from before Fairfield’s merger into the Maple Run Unified School District is set to graduate.
Facilities costs within ERUUSD have also risen, in part because of improvements needed to bring Richford Junior Senior High School’s phone lines into compliance with 9-1-1 standards and the loss of a grant funding the school’s student resource officer.
Among the goals of Act 46, the state’s controversial merger law that forcibly brought together the Enosburgh and Richford school districts last year, were new efficiencies intended to stabilize rising education costs within Vermont’s school districts.
According to Daybell, some minor efficiencies had been found through the district’s unification, but many of those efficiencies were offset by the costs of salaries and health care benefits that grow with each subsequent fiscal year.
“There have been some small efficiencies here and there that get lost in the noise,” Daybell said.
He did note, however, that even with the addition of Sheldon to the supervisory union, FNESU had managed to keep most of its administrative costs down. “We’re spreading the same amount of programs over a greater number of students,” Daybell said.
Meanwhile, according to Daybell, conversations had started at the principal level over how to find efficiencies within the merged districts as teachers and staff retire.
An ongoing court battle over the constitutionality of forcibly merging schools under Act 46 remains within the Vermont Supreme Court. Richford’s school board from before ERUUSD was consolidated remains a plaintiff in that lawsuit.
Even pending voter approval, the ERUUSD budget is not final, as the Vermont Legislature has yet to set the state’s tax yield, which influences final tax rates, and several items within the budget depend on student numbers that could change before the start of the school year.
Town meeting day is March 3.
Polls open at 10 a.m. and close 7 p.m. at the Richford Town Hall and Enosburg Falls High School.