ST ALBANS CITY — The third draft of Maple Run Unified School District’s fiscal year 2023 budget received overwhelming support from the school board on Wednesday night.
The budget rests at $64,821,584, up nearly $3 million from last year. It was cleared to be presented at the next board meeting on Jan. 19. The budget is a “needs-based” budget and is slated to increase by 8% per equalized pupil.
The general appropriations increase rests at 4.79%. The rise is due to the increased demand for human resources and support staff, who will support the social and emotional needs of students and families.
“We’ve seen these needs before, they’ve just increased,” Superintendent Bill Kimball told the Messenger on Thursday. “I felt tremendous support from the board. I think Alicia Sawyer summed it up best: ‘We need to show support for our school leadership when they budget what they need to support our students and families.’”
The budget presented does not include the use of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. However, if the board decides to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from ARPA, the amount of expenditures would go down, as would the percentage of spending per equalized pupil.
Those savings would be short-lived and disappear the following year, unless the board votes to use other funding sources for those supports.
“Our families and students need support, more than anytime I’ve seen in my career,” Kimball said during Wednesday night’s board meeting. “The amount of supports that are needed are tremendous. And that’s what those ESSER funds are there to do.”
ESSER funds are not shown in local budgets, and utilizing them — since they are federal funds — would decrease the amount indicated in the local expenditures and the percent spent per equalized pupil.
Kimball said ESSER funds are applied for annually on a needs-basis, usually in June after the budget has passed. Applications for ESSER can be amended if need be during the year.
There are currently 15 positions in the district that are funded through ESSER funds. Kimball asked that, if the board wants to see a lower percentage of increased budget than was presented, that they use ESSER funds for more positions.
“I think the public is aware that this [time] is very different,” board member Jack McCarthy said.
