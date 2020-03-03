MONTPELIER – School districts whose student populations are among the wealthiest and least wealthy in the state could see their education taxes dramatically affected by a proposal to change how some student populations are weighed when calculating tax rates.
According to the Vermont legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office (JFO), the proposal to reform the state’s funding formula by weighing poverty and geographic needs would lower tax rates in 77 school districts and raise taxes in another 39, based off of spending in the 2019-2020 school year.
The idea for adjusting how different student populations are weighed in a district’s per pupil county stems from a University of Vermont (UVM) report confirming widespread beliefs the state’s funding policies were “out of step with contemporary educational conditions.”
The result, according to UVM’s report, was an existing system that failed to provide equal opportunities to education across Vermont.
“Stagnation in the state’s education funding policies has been a source of concern,” the report reads. “Existing policies are widely viewed as outdated and falling short of equalizing educational costs across school districts and, by extension, opportunities to learn for students across the state.”
Education taxes in Vermont are determined through a complicated formula involving, among other variables, an equalized per pupil count, determined by the number of students whose weight in the per pupil count depends on the perceived costs of educating those students.
Current law, for example, supposes students enrolled in kindergarten cost less to educate than high school students, and therefore weighs high school students more when considering a school district’s equalized per pupil count.
With higher per pupil counts, districts would see their per pupil spending rate decrease, which in turn lowers tax rates within a school district’s respective communities.
Districts whose equalized per pupil count declines, meanwhile, would see per pupil spending – and education tax rates – increase if their annual spending remained unchanged.
Under the weightings recommended by UVM’s funding report, weights would be reorganized to better recognize students who are economically disadvantaged or English language learners – student groups whose education the report said would likely take more resources to support.
Likewise, the report suggests adjusting weights for students in middle and high school, where the average cost for educating students appeared to cost more than earlier grades.
UVM’s report also advises that weighting should recognize schools deemed geographically necessary or situated within rural communities with a lower population, where economies of scale could make education more expensive for each individual student.
According to the JFO’s projections, the Enosburgh-Richford Unified Union School District (ERUUSD) would be among those districts most heavily impacted by UVM’s recommended student weights, with JFO predicting base taxes could fall by 31 cents.
In Grand Isle County, education taxes in Alburgh are projected to fall even further under UVM’s proposed student weights, with JFO suggesting education tax rates could fall by as much as 34 cents for the Alburgh Town School District.
Meanwhile, the three school districts making up the Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU) were projected to see tax rates spike well above the average predicted in JFO’s study.
With one of the lowest poverty rates in the state and an increasingly dense population, Georgia would see its education taxes dramatically affected by UVM’s proposed weighting, with homestead tax rates projected to rise by 52 cents – matching Norwich as the school district with the largest education tax hike in the state under UVM’s recommendations.
Fairfax and Fletcher likewise saw their tax rates grow under UVM’s proposal, with Fairfax’s projected tax rates to grow by 31 cents and Fletcher’s to grow by 24 cents, based on lower poverty rates and the Fairfax community’s continued dense development.
Other school districts in Franklin County would largely be unaffected under UVM’s recommendations, with taxes proposed to fall by 5 cents in the Missisquoi Valley School District, fall by 1 cent in the Maple Run Unified School District, and remain unchanged in the Northern Mountain Valley School District.
While lawmakers continue debating the merits of considering the report’s findings, members of the education community – largely supportive of UVM’s findings – have advised caution in instituting another reform in the wake of major reforms like Act 46 and Act 173, and other issues currently challenging the state’s education system.
“Any legislative action as a result of the weighting report needs to consider the dynamic and complex education public policy initiative-laden whirlwind our schools currently exist within,” read testimony from Vermont Principals’ Association director Jay Nichols. “Let’s make sure we take necessary action that is thoughtful and well planned out.”
Others were skeptical the reforms would translate to higher levels of funding in school districts with higher needs, with the report paraphrasing that “additional tax capacity generated by a higher equalized per pupil count may be seen as an opportunity to reduce taxes rather than increase spending.”
The report also anonymously quotes several educators who said weighting reforms may not be enough to address student needs in districts with higher concentrations of economically disadvantaged students, as well as students with higher mental health needs.
“The poverty weight is not enough,” one educator is quoted as saying in the report. “But, I’m not sure that a change to how the equalized pupil numbers are generated would help. This needs to be a focused effort to support schools facing these challenges.”
While conversation around the report’s findings have been centered on S.46, a bill proposing to look at ethnic and social equity within Vermont’s public schools, there is currently no language within the legislation calling for explicit reforms to education funding.
UVM’s report comes from a mandate within Act 173, the state’s special education reforms, that called for the Agency of Education to assess student weighting in state education funding.