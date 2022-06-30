VERMONT — Vermonters still have access to abortion care for now, but last week’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has many proponents and critics on edge.
St. Albans residents Brittany Venzi and Tabitha Blackler are furious.
“As women, we’re mad, we’re angry and we’re scared,” Venzi said. “If you have a girlfriend, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a niece, an aunt, a friend, everybody should be worried.”
The historic decision following the opinion published by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito left many citizens feeling either scared or uplifted. But the decision comes after funding cuts, staff shortages, COVID-19 difficulties and political pressures have been further limiting access to abortion care for decades.
Revenue sources are drying up at a federal level as a result of President Donald Trump’s policies, Lucy Leriche, the vice president of Vermont Public Policy for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said, and abortion clinics are feeling the pinch.
Ultimately, Leriche said the decision will affect women of all shapes and sizes but many of its reverberations will have oversized impacts on specifically black, brown and financially insecure women due to the decision’s roots of deep misogyny and racism.
“Nationally, this is a whole new frontier,” Leriche said. “This has really set off a firestorm of energy and outrage towards the Supreme Court, and at the injustice. And I don’t think people are going to take it.”
Clinics closing
Two weeks ago, five Planned Parenthood locations across Vermont closed for good and experts said out-of-staters are already calling in to access abortion where they can’t back home. While it's too early to indicate trends, Leriche said the handful of appointments requested have called in from Louisiana, Texas, South Dakota and Tennessee over the weekend.
She’s also seen increases in requests for long-lasting reversible contraception, emergency contraception and appointments for vasectomies. Organizations have also received calls from patients who begin their abortion care, but then their home state deemed it illegal before the process could be completed, halting them mid-process.
“This is a human rights issue,” Leriche said of the decision. “This is that slippery slope, where every person’s womb could become a potential crime scene.”
After the announcement on Friday, stores like Amazon and Rite Aid put caps on the number of emergency contraceptives customers could buy in-store and online. The Associated Press reported customers were allowed no more than three units of prescriptions like Plan B due to increased demand.
Additionally, trigger laws in over 13 states have the potential to go into effect now that the federal decision is overturned, threatening abortion care access for millions of women. In Texas, anyone aiding or abetting someone seeking abortion care can still be sued as of this past December.
Both Venzi and Vermont Right to Life President Mary Beerworth agreed, and for different reasons, that Vermont has a long way to go from here. While Beerworth called for harsher restrictions on abortion access, Venzi and Blackler called for organization and advocation for reproductive freedom.
“Abortion is legal in Vermont, but that’s for now,” Venzi said. “We need to make our voices heard.”
Standing up and speaking out
At work one day, Venzi and Blackler couldn’t figure out why the Supreme Court’s decision was initially met with a level of quietness. But after Venzi announced her decision to organize a peaceful protest in Taylor Park on Saturday, Blackler said they were overwhelmed with support.
“We [want to let other states know] that we are here for them,” Venzi said. “People who are going through [abortion care] can’t be all alone.”
Online, Venzi and Blackler said they watched as people began reaching out to one another, offering a room to stay if someone needed to access care. Both said they would gladly take in strangers in need and would help them access care if they needed to. For now, Venzi said they will come armed with homemade signs
“My door and couch are always open,” Venzi said.
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier was vandalized over last weekend in response to the decision. The words “if abortions aren’t safe, you aren’t either,” were spray painted in black on the concrete, and rallies began popping up across the state. Gov. Phil Scott condemned the threats, and while Venzi and Blackler understand the impassioned responses, their protest on Saturday would be strictly peaceful.
At Vermont Right to Life, Beerworth said much of the response has been trying to calmly assure Vermonters that there is more work to be done.
“[Things are] crazy ever since the Supreme Court decision,” said Mary Beerworth, president of Vermont Right to Life. ”We’ve done a lot of press work and communicating to make sure people know that abortion is still legal in Vermont … [this decision around] Roe doesn’t affect that.”
What does the decision mean?
In a vote of 5-4, the Supreme Court voted to overturn the 50-year old case precedent which protected the constitutional right to abortion. Around the country, many states immediately began the process of banning abortion outright at a state level following the decision, and at least 13 states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, have trigger laws, which means those states could be poised to implement abortion bans immediately.
Four states also have abortion bans on their books before Roe, and they have become enforceable due to Roe’s overturning. Those states are Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
Left-leaning states have taken the opposite approach. Sixteen of them and the District of Columbia have policies that explicitly protect the right to abortion. Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott [R -Barre,] said his administration saw this coming in a memo released back in May.
“Although no one can know for sure that this draft will be the final opinion, I want Vermonters to be assured that this state has prepared for this possibility,” Scott said in the statement.. “Three years ago, we enacted a law that affirms the fundamental rights of all women and ensures reproductive health decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider – totally free from government interference.”
Beerworth called Scott “pro-abortion” and “misinformed,” and said Vermont’s policies around abortion “unregulated and unlimited.” When rallies and vandalism began showing up following and protesting the decision, Beerworth called for leaders to “tamp things down.”
Organizations like hers are already preparing for November’s vote on Article 22, she said, and there was more preparation that needed to be done.
“We could see an increase in minors coming across the border [to seek abortion access,]” Beerworth said.
Too much and not enough
“We don’t really have a lot of people [in this community] who stand up and really try to voice their opinion,” Venzi said. “With something this serious, it can’t go unheard … this is our lives at stake.”
While there are multiple centers for abortion care throughout the state of Vermont, call center representative Dee Van said the Planned Parenthood in St. Albans was one of six that are now closed as of June 12, 2022. According to Van, the center closed as a result of staffing and supply shortages, and resources were reallocated to other operations still functioning. Centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, Newport and Claremont NH also closed, with PP citing “COVID-19, ongoing political attacks, staffing shortages, increased costs, and fewer funding opportunities.”
There are also many supports in the state for pregnant women seeking life support such as parenting classes and clothing, Beerworth said. But Blackmer and Venzi agreed that a woman’s right to choose the best path for her was what needed to be protected, while Beerworth said it was the unborn child –in addition to the mother’s health – that should be protected.
Venzi and Blackmer also agreed that the decision had shot down their confidence in the judicial system, and that the justices that voted to support Alito’s opinion – Justices Kavanaugh, Coney-Barrett and Gorsuch – should be reprimanded.
“This is so much more than just abortion,” Venzi said. “It’s a slippery slope.”
For now, Article 22, Personal Reproductive Liberty will be a ballot measure in November for Vermont’s voters. According to the proposed language, the rights protected are the right to an abortion, the right to choose or refuse contraception, the right to choose or refuse permanent contraception (vasectomy, tubal ligation, sterilization etc) and the right ot carry a pregnancy to term.
“We can’t control what’s going on in Washington, but we can control what’s going on in Vermont,” Leriche said. “We’re only two years away from [the opportunity] for a hostile legislature to come in and start putting restrictions on abortion … bad things can happen, and we are living proof of that right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.