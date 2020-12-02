ST. ALBANS – Martha's Community Kitchen has received a $1,000 donation from Price Chopper/Market 32.
It was one of six $1,000 donations the company made on Giving Tuesday, one in each of the communities where the company has stores.
Martha's Community Kitchen is Franklin County's only soup kitchen. With the onset of the pandemic, it has shifted to providing meals "to go," with an accompanying increase in costs.
“Our request for nominations from teammates across our six-state footprint generated a host of submissions, each of which sang the praises of an organization or initiative making a meaningful contribution to their communities,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services. "We are pleased to honor the good work of this year’s Giving Tuesday grant recipients and grateful to those teammates who helped us shine a light on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.