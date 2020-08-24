SWANTON — In two weeks students will be returning to the hallways of schools in Franklin, Highgate and Swanton.
The Messenger caught up with Missisquoi Valley superintendent Julie Regimbal last week to discuss reopening plans across the district.
Preparing for the fall has required a great deal of focus and effort. “I don’t think our principals have slept for weeks,” said Regimbal.
She also acknowledged that the situation has been equally challenging for students’ families. “This whole thing is a lot for families,” Regimbal said. “It’s really hard.”
Hybrid/Virtual:
Schools in the Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD) will have students two days per week, but with a slightly different schedule. One half of the student body will attend on Monday and Thursday, the other on Tuesday and Friday.
Regimbal said that a task force was assigned to examine the options and put together the pros and cons of having students come two days in a row versus dividing those days up. Ultimately, MVSD educators decided that spacing the days out would be better educationally. Seeing students in person after a couple of days of remote learning would allow teachers an opportunity to correct misunderstandings and assign additional work. “Instructionally, that really felt best,” Regimbal said.
Approximately 160 MVSD students will be doing fully remote learning this fall. MVSD has partnered with the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative (VtVLC) to provide classes for those kids. MVSD will provide eight teachers to VtVLC in exchange for those 160 slots.
MVSD was able to accommodate all of the families who asked for fully remote learning before the deadline.
A few families in the district have chosen to homeschool.
When MVSD asked families about their preferences prior to announcing the hybrid plan, Regimbal said that about a third wanted fully remote, a third wanted students to attend full time, and a third wanted a hybrid approach.
“Every choice we make, every move we make is going to be upsetting the plans of some people,” she said. “I really think we’re doing the right thing by starting slowly.”
Regimbal is hopeful that MVSD may be able to bring back students in grades K-5 full-time later this fall. Whether or not that happens will depend on a number of factors. “We’re not doing it if it’s not safe,” she said.
Middle and high school is likely to remain hybrid for the foreseeable future.
Safety precautions:
MVSD is adding custodians to its staff. “You have to do a deep clean every day,” said Regimbal, and high touch surfaces like door handles need to be cleaned throughout the day.
“I just really want to make sure we’re doing all we can,” she said.
Built in the 1970s, Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) was designed with circular pods. That’s an advantage now when it comes to reducing contact between students, because it makes it easier to create one-way routes through the school as hallway traffic already moves in a circle.
“Kids love to congregate,” Regimbal observed. To minimize the time students spend between classes and potentially gather together in hallways, MVU is reducing the number of classes students will take, with each class lasting longer. Instead of having eight classes, students will have four, with the intention being to cover the full curriculum in one semester with students taking four different classes in the spring semester.
Schools will also be following the required regimen of temperature, hand washing, mask wearing and physical distancing.
Staffing:
Some districts have struggled with teachers retiring early or taking medical leave. Regimbal said that has been the case for a few teachers at MVSD. A couple of teachers sought out the chance to teach fully remotely because of concerns about their own health or that of others in their households.
MVSD has surveyed teachers multiple times and so far has been able to work through any issues, Regimbal said.
The biggest challenge her staff is facing is child care, Regimbal said.
Wifi:
Although MVSD includes some remote areas,”We’re better off than some parts of our county,” Regimbal said.
Only a small percentage of families have said wifi is a challenge.
Extracurriculars:
Schools are also opening without after-school activities, but Regimbal hopes to bring them back in a slightly different form.
“Our teachers are really creative and smart people, and they’re going to come to principals with proposals” of ways to offer extracurricular activities safely, Regimbal said. “We’re starting slow and we’re building up, but it’s our hope to be able to offer those extracurriculars.”
Meals:
MVSD plans to offer pickup meals as it did during the summer.
However, unlike the summer when U.S. Dept. of Agriculture waivers allowed schools to feed all kids for free all summer, students who previously paid for their school lunch or breakfast will need to do so again.
More information:
MVSD has a booklet for parents and videos about the upcoming school year on its website (mvsdschools.org).