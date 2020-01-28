SWANTON — Powder Puff players joined athletic directors Dan Marlow of BFA St. Albans and John Lumsden of MVU on Tuesday evening to present Denise Smith of Northwestern Medical Center with a portion of the funds raised from the annual Powder Puff game.
The donation will go to the Jim Bashaw Memorial Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund.
"This is incredible, and it means so much," said Smith, the Director of Rise VT for Franklin and Grand Isle Counties and the Development Director at NMC. "This money will go to families dealing with big health issues in the community."
The Powder Puff game, which has been a staple in the community for over a decade, brings together players from BFA and MVU--all to help others in need.
This year's game raised over $28,000, half of which went to the Jim Bashaw Fund.
"It amazes me how rival schools can come together when it's important and do something as big as this," said Smith. "It's so nice to see the kids do it--they raise the money, and they play the game. It's incredible."