ENOSBURG FALLS — Just one month after Christina “Poppy” Ritchie-Larivee opened her new store, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and businesses were forced to close.
A veteran shopkeeper, Ritchie-Larivee braced Poppy’s Rail Trail Flowers & Boutique for a major financial hit. But what she anticipated as a major sales dive turned out to be an unexpected boom.
People started buying each other random flowers. Bouquet order — big, blossoming roses, peonies, Gerbera daisies and sunflowers — started flowing in when families and friends couldn’t meet.
But that didn't mean Ritchie-Larivee couldn’t meet the demand.
“I just kept coming into the store,” she told the Messenger. “I missed my customers and I missed the business … I started getting Facebook messages, and the orders started pouring in.”
To her surprise, Ritchie-Larivee would see the sales boom of a lifetime during the pandemic as customers tried to reach one another through petals and blooms. Mothers, relatives, friends and colleagues relied on her to deliver bouquets to the ones they missed, but could not touch or be near.
Ritchie-Larivee was honored to pick up the mantle and be the blossom courier for her quarantined customers.
“I did more business during that time than I ever have,” Ritchie-Larivee said, smiling.
A new Enosburg florist
Ritchie-Larivee has owned three stores before, including The Crimson Poppy in Richmond, where she was born and raised.
“It was a lot like this shop, just a little smaller,” Ritchie-Larivee said. “I like to stock things that I enjoy … When I got here, I wasn’t sure what I would do. But I love what I do, and I love this little spot.”
Ritchie-Larivee is a self-made business owner. She taught herself the art of floral arrangements and has had a green thumb since birth. She has always had vast gardens in her backyards, regardless of where she’s lived, some so immense that she’s been featured in such publications as “Better Homes and Gardens” and “Country Living.”
“The floral thing came from my mom,” she said. “But I’ve always loved plants and growing things … Some of the flowers I grow in my garden end up here.”
Poppy’s Rustique in Richmond and Poppy’s Rustique in Waterbury were two of her next ventures after The Crimson Poppy, and she started all of them while raising her family: two boys, three shops.
Poppies are featured in the titles of all of Ritchie-Larivee’s shops because Poppy is her nickname. Her given name is Christina, but she’s been accidentally called “Christine” many times. So she was given the nickname because of her affinity for the flower, most notably illustrated by a favorite artist of hers: Georgia O’Keefe.
She closed her shops and moved away from her hometown for love, ending up in Enosburg Falls. While unsure of her next steps, Ritchie-Larivee missed her shop and dove right back into the scene she knew so well.
“This was vacant right at the time that I was looking,” Ritchie-Larivee said. “But the insides were fluorescent orange and the rugs were disgusting. I’ve gutted each of the stores I’ve owned, and knew what I was getting into.”
A fresh new face
After plastering and faux-painting the walls, renovating the ceiling, tearing out the stained carpet, refinishing the floors and installing a live-slab countertop recycled from an archery business,
“That’s my favorite part of re-doing a business,” Ritchie-Larivee said. “I can see something in my head. I love the decor, the rearranging and faux painting.”
The village of Enosburg welcomed her on Feb. 1, 2020, just one month before the pandemic would hit.
“We had a lot of business right off the bat,” Ritchie-Larivee said. “I sold out of a lot of things on my first day.”
Her cooler was full, $8,000 was spent on flowers for bouquets, including 2,000 roses and dozens of orders for home decor items. Her family drove flower deliveries all over the northern part of the state.
“It was a great start,” Ritchie-Larivee said. “People in town were so amazingly nice and welcoming … And then COVID hit. I thought ‘what am I going to do? I just opened.’”
It was then that Ritchie-Larivee saw the bullet-proof resilience of the Vermont community fabric. While they could not break bread or laugh together, they could send colorful reminders of love and friendship by shooting a text message to Ritchie-Larivee, who set to work building her renowned bouquets and delivering them.
“There’s something wonderful about receiving flowers,” Ritchie-Larivee said. “It brightens the day when you see a thriving, colorful assortment of plants or flowers. And it always brings a smile to someone’s face knowing someone is thinking about them.”
The shop today
Two years into her ownership of Poppy’s Rail Trail Flowers & Boutique, Ritchie-Larivee stocks her shop with a small forest of succulents, home decor with sarcastic sayings printed on them, vintage and multicultural jewelry, vases and jars and even pillows. Everything in the store is for sale. And when patrons find a succulent that they like, they can also pick the pot it comes in, and Ritchie-Larivee will pot it for them using her soil station built out of recycled wooden pallets.
Any day of the week, customers seeking seasonal and everyday bouquets come to her shop for guidance: perhaps something festive with a touch of pink or evergreen or an arrangement fit for a wedding bouquet.
Ritchie-Larivee said she hopes that someday she can open the back of her shop to host floral arrangement and wreath-making classes to bring the community back together, but until then she is happy to fill the role of beauty courier wherever she’s called.
“This is a really small community, but it’s a really strong one,” Ritchie-Larivee said. “In the middle of the pandemic … people just wanted to be kind, and send something nice to one another. My job suddenly meant something more than just ‘the florist.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.