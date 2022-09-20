Festival-goers set up their chairs at the St. Albans Bay Park to hear the music of the Nobby Reed Project during the St. Albans Harvest Festival.
Chili competition winners received their prizes for best chili from Ricky Klein, of Groennfell Meadery.
Ben Chase has competed in the chili competition at the St. Albans Harvest Festival for the last three years. In 2022, he clenched the top prize for best chili.
Visitors had several vendors to check out during the day's events.
Katherine Hartson, seen here, sold sauces and other homemade foods at her Kreations by Katherine booth.
The chili makers set up just after noon in the Stone House, where attendees wandered in to grab a bowl or two and try each competitor’s take on the classic recipe.
Despite being of school age, Chase is the de facto veteran of the event. He’s competed in the festival’s chili cookoff since it began, and he had his trophies flanking his table as he dished out the perennial favorite.
His secret to a good a chili? High quality ingredients and just enough spice.
“I have a high spice tolerance,” he said. “So I have to think about what chili the general public would want.”
In 2020, Chase said he used four habaneros in his chili, but the end product only won him third place that year. To reconfigure his recipe for a general audience, he said he decided to add fewer habaneros, and by 2022, he figured one pepper was enough heat to balance out the rest of the dish.
The judges took notice.
Meadmaker Ricky Klein said the competition was a close one this year as the judges considered each chili’s heat, appearance and taste.
Being a judge is also a great benefit of sponsoring the annual event through his business Groennfell Meadery.
“It’s a volunteer event that we like to do every year,” Klein said. “It’s really nice to be in our own backyard and I love being a judge.”
Proceeds from the third annual 2022 St. Albans Harvest Festival went towards the town’s Stone House fund, which pays for improvements to the Bay Park’s historic building.
The event also gave chili aficionados like Chase the chance to hang out and talk about the dish. A table away, John Dziedzic dished out his own venison brisket chili, which featured a well-seasoned backstrap of a deer Dziedzic had harvested earlier in the year.
“People secure wild food, but they don’t always think about how to best prepare it,” Dziedzic said. “That’s my thing. Let’s do something interesting.”
But if Dziedzic wants to win next year, he’ll have to find a way to convince Chase.
After winning the first place trophy, Chase was asked by event organizer John Montagne if he wanted to be one of next year’s judges.
