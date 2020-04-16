ST. ALBANS — Officers at the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) are among the essential workers who have seen their work lives change dramatically.
"Our calls are down," said Chief Gary Taylor. "The nature of the calls is different."
Calls involving minor complaints are being handled over the phone or by email to minimize contact. "It flies in the face of community policing," said Taylor. "People have been pretty understanding."
At the same time officers are doing more foot patrols than they have in a long time, he said. "I think it's really important to our community to know we're there... and part of that means seeing them."
"They're not in this alone," Taylor said of community members. "We're all in this together and we're going to make sure they're safe while we all get through this."
SAPD officers have gotten creative about how they connect with the community, from arranging for a visit from the Easter Bunny to going by the homes of children having birthdays with their lights flashing. An effort to honor their colleagues in the medical profession continues with a parade of law enforcement officers driving around Northwester Medical Center each Monday at 6 p.m. "It's amazing the number of people who come out and wave," Taylor said.
All of the officers have loved ones they fear spreading COVID-19 to, he said One officer has moved out of his home to reduce the risk of infecting a family member who works in a nursing home.
To reduce their risk of infection, officers are wearing masks when interacting with the public. Local volunteers supplied cloth masks and the department recently acquired some paper masks.
Officers are also keeping their distance when interacting with the public. Because that can be off-putting, with officers calling out to members of the public from their car or six feet away when doing foot patrol, Taylor said it was "important officers deliver messages as a caretaker," said Taylor. "We're trying to be helpful and informative."
Officers have also been told not to stop people for minor traffic infractions and to only stop drivers when their behavior poses a public safety risk. To further reduce contact, people with in an outstanding warrant in which the underlying offense is minor aren't being arrested, but simply given a court date in order to help reduce the number of people in the prison system.
One of the goals of all these changes is making sure officers stay healthy so that they are available if there is an emergency, said Taylor.
Central Dispatch is completely segregated from the rest of the department and the police station's lobby is closed.
Cleaners are regularly disinfecting both the department and its cruisers. Officers are also responsible for disinfecting the mobile offices in the cruisers regularly.
As expected, the department is starting to see an increase in domestic violence calls "because of people being boxed in at home," he said.
Mental health calls are also increasing, along with neighbor complaints.
"There's an awful lot of calling in your neighbor," said Taylor. "It's almost a weaponized thing."
"People are taking pictures standing outside smoking," and sending them to police, he said. Of course, members of the same household are allowed to be within six feet of each other when outside, but callers "aren't giving anybody the benefit of the doubt," according to Taylor.
Despite a new ordinance allowing officers to ticket people in the city who are deliberately disobeying the governor's emergency order, the police are still focusing on education and voluntary compliance. "Most of the people are pretty quick to comply," he said.
But there is a segment of the population who thinks the rules are stupid and people who think the response is overdone. "Those people you try pretty hard to educate," said Taylor.