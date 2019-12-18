SWANTON VILLAGE — Swanton Village Police Chief Joey Stell told the village board of trustees the Swanton Village Police Dept. has nearly wrapped its investigation into a rash of BB gun vandalism here and in the town last month.
The Messenger reported on Stell’s visit to the town selectboard Dec. 3, when he described the BB gun vandalism. By the time Stell visited the village board the following week, on Dec. 9, he had more details about the incidents and the likely perpetrators.
Stell told the village board that by the end of this week he expects the SVPD to distribute court citations to all the alleged vandals, a total of “four to six” individuals, Stell said.
And these weren’t the juveniles one might expect, especially given the nature of their behavior. Stell said the BB gun vandals ranged in age from 21 to 29.
“So it was not our typical fifteen-, sixteen-year-old kids that we would have expected,” Stell told the board, “which is what kind of made it a little more difficult.”
Stell told the selectboard the vandals shot up locations in the town and village as well as one spot in Highgate. He told the village board that while police confirmed connected vandalism here in Swanton, police haven’t confirmed the connection between those incidents and two others in Highgate and St. Albans.
The vandals hit a few places in the village, several on North and South River streets, Swanton Lumber, Barrette Ford, Jami’s Automotive, as well as multiple cars simply parked within village limits.
Stell told Neal Speer, the village president, “They literally did that whole length of South River and then they went down past your house.”
Stell told the selectboard the week prior the SVPD estimates the total financial worth of the damage to be $3,000-$4,000.
He gave a grim forecast regarding the likelihood of restitution after Speer raised the issue, largely because, Stell said, he doesn’t believe the vandals are currently employed.
“My gut is it will be a struggle to get restitution out of them in the court system,” Stell said.
He told the board the vandals didn’t act alone — they were “all doing it in groups, driving around in cars.
“They would go out late at night, drive around and see what windows they could peck out.”
Stell praised village officers’ work on the case, which he said made November a “fairly busy month.”
“They’ve done a phenomenal job in tracking down the leads and stuff on that case,” Stell said, including identifying and interviewing multiple witnesses as well as seizing most of the allegedly involved BB guns.
“It took a lot of man hours,” Stell said, but “we’ve got good evidence that we’re moving forward with. ... That case is progressing very rapidly.”
He also updated the board on a recent break-in in the village, which the Messenger reported the same week. Two juveniles broke in to a village residence and assaulted another juvenile and, when she tried to help him, his grandmother.
Stell said the juveniles in question were 15 and 16 years old, that they were friends with the 16-year-old juvenile they assaulted and that they broke into his residence intending to steal something from him.
Authorities arrested one juvenile after a foot chase. The other escaped, but Stell said he turned himself in around 4 p.m. that very afternoon.
Both suspects are now at the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, the state’s only juvenile detention center.
Stell stressed that this was an isolated incident involving people who knew each other, posing no threat to the general public.
“As I would always say,” Stell told the board, “if I could fix stupidity, I would be the next trillionaire. But I unfortunately can’t seem to find the cure for that.”
He said the assaulted grandmother and 16-year-old were entirely innocent.
“Just dumb on the other fifteen- and sixteen-year-olds’ part,” Stell concluded.