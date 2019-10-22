ST. ALBANS TOWN – Two were sent to the hospital as a precaution Friday afternoon after police responded to a collision involving a train at the Jewett Avenue railroad crossing, according to a St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) statement issued later that day.
Per that statement, police responding to a reported two-vehicle collision “with injuries” at the Jewett Avenue railroad crossing found that an oncoming train struck a vehicle in the crossing.
According to the SAPD, both occupants in the struck vehicle were transported to the hospital “as a safety precaution” after the accident.
Police reported that an investigation found the driver had failed to stop at the railroad crossing and, once past the flashing crossing signs and crossing bar, was unable to back out of the railroad crossing before the train arrived.
The driver was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to obey traffic control devices.