ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Police Dept. seized 768 bags from a High Street apartment Thursday, 640 bags of heroin and 128 bags of crack cocaine.
Police charged 26-year-old Timothy Dudley Jr., a St. Albans resident, with selling cocaine, and 28-year-old Austrain Peguese, of Springfield, Mass., with trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin.
The SAPD said in a press statement police expect to file more charges as the investigation continues.
The SAPD executed a search warrant at the High Street residence with assistance from the Milton Police Dept. and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The SAPD’s K9 officer Ringo detected additional illegal drugs thrown from a window after police entered the residence.
Police lodged Dudley at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on $10,000 bail.
Police lodged Peguese at the Chittenden County Correctional Center on $50,000 bail.
Dudley was due in court for arraignment Friday and Peguese on Oct. 28.