FRANKLIN COUNTY — Local policing surveys of both the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Albans Police Department were the primary focus of local policing advisory groups this past month.
Here are some highlights from the data returned by each survey.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
The St. Albans Town Police Advisory Committee — relying on the statistical analysis of UVM intern Philip Haddad — presented the final numbers of its mailed police survey during its May meeting, and overall, the survey results paint a positive portrait of the sheriff’s office.
The results, 769 survey sheets, were gathered via mailed ballot sent out during Town Meeting Day, and questions rated the sheriff’s department’s results on a sliding scale.
The most positive results were returned on questions that asked about interactions with sheriff’s deputies.
“Numerous respondents had great things to say and really appreciate the work the town and FCSO has been doing,” Haddad noted.
When asked whether they were treated fairly, felt respected, if they trust deputies or if they were satisfied with the deputies’ performance, less than 10% of respondents expressed negative feelings.
The survey also gauged the demographics of respondents, and it tracked how residents feel about certain aspects of the sheriff’s office responsibilities.
Age, for example, was an important factor in the survey. The average age of respondents was 60-years-old with more people skewing older in general, Haddad said.
Age also correlated with the number of years each respondent has lived in St. Albans. The average was 24 years.
While less important to overall statistical results, the survey also provided people a chance to give comments about what they see as the problems in St. Albans.
The top three problems listed by respondents were drug abuse, burglaries and traffic issues. Haddad also listed a “lack of mental health services,” “lack of juvenile services” and “no school resource may lead to long-term problems with youth” as common additional concerns.
Director of Operations Corey Parent said the new survey results can be used in coordination with the survey results collected this past fall to get a better understanding of how deputies are interacting with the public over time.
The committee is also interested in making full survey results available to the public in order to inform them about what the committee is doing to advise the sheriff’s office.
The full statistical analysis of the data can be found linked below.
St. Albans Police Department
Another, separate policing survey, reported this month by the St. Albans City Police Advisory Board, examined the performance of the St. Albans Police Department.
While the two surveys were similar, the city survey featured more yes/no questions, and it gave respondents more room to comment. In comparison to the town’s intern approach, the task to coordinate results was taken up by board chair Jamie Pinkham. No city staff were involved.
Pinkham explained during the board’s meeting last week that she hadn’t been able to save all of her work, but the majority of it had been accomplished in order for the board to examine potential trends in the data.
Of the 413 surveys returned, only 260 were featured at the meeting last week due to a Google sheets saving error.
So far, the data gauging the St. Albans Police Department’s performance came back less positive than the town’s numbers for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The first question, for example, asked if respondents would call the St. Albans Police Department for help, and roughly 44% answered no.
How much such a response can be directly attributed to each agency’s direct actions in the past six months – which the surveys are meant to measure – is debatable.
Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said he had been hesitant about the survey results at first because he said they’d more likely represent the department before he took the chief position.
“I think everyone answers surveys on the last thing that they remember, good or bad,” Lamothe said.
The two surveys also included different questions with different focuses, which can directly color each response and makes direct comparisons difficult.
For example, question 4 of the city’s survey asked if respondents felt “connected to law enforcement,” and by judging from included comments, Pinkham said that many people answered in the negative because they didn’t really see the point of being connected to law enforcement if they weren’t breaking laws.
Board members, however, were largely happy with the results, and Vice Chair Melinda White pointed out that questions can be re-visited in the future to get an idea of how the policing changes are able to affect survey results over time.
Pinkham also pulled some trends she found from the large amount of comments received from the survey, and she said many fell along similar lines, such as “Don’t turn St. Albans into Burlington.”
Other common comments include concerns about speeding, racial bias, police de-funding and officer response to domestic violence.
Pinkham said she doesn’t expect trends to change even after she considers the rest of the data. Trends, she said, have stayed consistent.
As the board moves forward, she expects it to continue to send out surveys over time to gauge the effects of any changes, such as more police training and the institution of a second embedded mental health clinician.
