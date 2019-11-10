GEORGIA – A St. Albans man was arrested Friday night following a traffic stop near Georgia when police found the man in question was the subject of an active arrest warrant, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) statement issued Friday.
According to police, Alexander Seagroves, 26, of St. Albans, was stopped traveling northbound on Interstate 89 near the Town of Georgia due to what VSP dubbed “an observed motor vehicle violation” in a subsequent press release.
Per VSP’s statement, police found Seagroves was driving without a valid driver’s license and subject to active court conditions ordering him not to operate a vehicle without a license. Police also found Seagroves was the subject of an active warrant for his arrest after Seagroves failed to appear in Chittenden County District Court for a previously scheduled hearing.
VSP charged Seagroves with violation of conditions and lodged him at the Northwest Correctional Center on the arrest warrant.
He’s cited to appear in Chittenden County District Court on Dec. 10.