CAMBRIDGE – Police found a St. Albans man to be in violation of an abuse prevention order (APO) when authorities responded to a Cambridge field shortly after midnight Saturday morning, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) release.
According to a release issued Saturday, VSP and Vermont Game Wardens responded to a field near Upper Pleasant Valley Road in western Cambridge after reports of a spotlight being shined in a field.
When they arrived, police found Jesse Roy, 38, of St. Albans, leaving the field.
According to police, further investigation found Roy reportedly violated an APO, though police declined to explain how Roy violated an APO in their subsequent statement.
Authorities also cited Roy with spotting and locating wildlife, and taking deer in a closed season.
Police transported Roy to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing and was cited to appear in court Dec. 12.