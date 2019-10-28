ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Police Dept. allege 39-year-old Todd Bonyea was squatting in an abandoned house with two pounds of marijuana.
Prosecutors charged Bonyea with felony marijuana possession and violating conditions of release.
Bonyea pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment in Franklin County Criminal Court Monday afternoon.
The SAPD’s Cpl. Mark Schwartz wrote in a court affidavit he responded to Adams Street Saturday after a caller reported “squatters” in a vacant building there.
“The caller also reported smoke coming from the residence,” Schwartz wrote.
So Schwartz drove to the residence. According to his affidavit, the first thing he saw was a man pull a shade and look out.
Schwartz wrote that he knocked on the door and no one answered. He walked behind the building.
There he found a fellow SAPD officer speaking with a man identified as Nathan Cheney. According to Schwartz’s affidavit, Cheney told him he had been living in that house for several weeks.
Schwartz checked out the inside of the residence. It “appeared to be mostly vacant and did not appear to be a full-time residence,” he wrote.
“I was concerned that Cheney was in fact living in the building illegally as it mostly appeared deserted.”
In the course of his search Schwartz found an empty bedroom “that appeared to have been used as storage” — for, specifically, “a large blue plastic tub with large marijuana stems on top.”
Cheney told the cops he lived there alone, according to Schwartz’s affidavit, that his friend’s boss gave him permission to live there. He identified his friend as Bonyea, per the affidavit.
Schwartz “asked about the large amount of marijuana I observed and Cheney stated it wasn’t his.”
After Cheney gave the officers permission to search the residence, per Schwartz’s affidavit, Schwartz checked the large blue plastic tub — which contained just under two pounds of marijuana, bud, stems, leaves and all.
“As I continued to search, I located several court papers next to the tub with the name Todd Bonyea written on it,” Schwartz wrote.
So Schwartz asked Cheney again if he was the only person living there, according to his affidavit. Cheney said yes.
“Cheney then made a silent motion and directed my attention to the floor,” Schwartz wrote.
Schwartz wrote Cheney “directed [his] attention to the kitchen,” where Schwartz discovered a wooden hatch leading under the floor.
“I then silently mouthed the name ‘Todd Bonyea’ and Cheney confirmed it silently,” he wrote.
The SAPD officers opened the hatch and called for Bonyea to come out.
“Bonyea emerged dirty from underneath the floor and he was taken into custody for the large amount of marijuana I had located,” Schwartz wrote.
That was a violation of court-ordered release conditions prohibiting Bonyea from buying, having or using regulated drugs without a prescription.
Schwartz noted Bonyea has seven pending criminal cases and that five of those cases including that specific condition.
The officers took Bonyea to the SAPD, where they also weighed the seized marijuana. According to Schwartz’s affidavit, it weighed 1.99 lbs.
Police lodged Bonyea at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.
Judge Scot Kline ordered Bonyea released after his arraignment Monday afternoon on new conditions not to contact Cheney and to abide by a 24-hour curfew save for legal and medical appointments and “verifiable work.”