ST. ALBANS — Police are seeking a couple believed to be responsible for a stabbing that took place shortly before 1 a.m. on Hathaway Point Road.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), officers were called to the scene at 12:48 a.m. where they found the victim and two passengers in his vehicle at a boat launch. The driver of the car was stabbed in the chest and arm. He also had cuts on his hands which he received while trying to defend himself.
Officers helped to control the bleeding while waiting for AmCare to arrive. The man was taken to Northwestern Medical Center and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center where police report he is in stable condition.
According to the victim and two witnesses, a woman opened the driver's door of the vehicle and began yelling at the driver. a man then approached and stabbed him as he sat in the vehicle. The man reportedly also pointed a gun at the victim.
The female suspect reached into the car and removed the keys from the ignition, and tried to bite one of the passengers when the passenger attempted to stop her from taking the keys.
The second passenger, also a woman, called 911.
The man was described as white, muscular by lean, between 5 feet 8 inches and six feet tall, with a scruffy beard. He wasn't wearing a shirt and had an arm sleeve tattoo that extended onto his chest. He was wearing shorts.
The woman was also described as white between five feet, one inch and five feet, three inches tall. She was wearing a red or dark-colored baggy hoodie and and had long reddish or brunette colored hair.
The vehicle they were driving was described as a silver/tan SUV possibly an older model Ford Escape/Explorer potentially with tinted windows. No registration was provided and the vehicles lights were turned off.
The vehicle was last seen on Hathaway Point Road heading towards Kamp Killcare.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the SAPD at (802) 524-2166.