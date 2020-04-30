Area damaged by fire in Sheldon

The area shown here was the site of a fire that damaged an electric transmission pole.

 Courtesy of VSP

SHELDON — Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of a fire this week that damaged an electrical transmission pole in Sheldon.

According to VSP, the pole belongs to Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) and the fire occurred in the right of way used by the utility for transmission lines northwest of a VEC substation on Mill Road.

Replacing the damaged pole cost approximately $40,000.

Damaged pole

Fire damaged this pole belonging to Vermont Electric Cooperative.

 Courtesy of VSP

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there does not appear to be any malicious intent or reason to be that the transmission lines were intentional targeted. Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802)524-5993.

Fire map

This map provided by Vermont State Police shows the location of electric poles damaged by fire earlier this week.

 Courtesy of VSP

Recommended for you