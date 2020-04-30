SHELDON — Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of a fire this week that damaged an electrical transmission pole in Sheldon.
According to VSP, the pole belongs to Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) and the fire occurred in the right of way used by the utility for transmission lines northwest of a VEC substation on Mill Road.
Replacing the damaged pole cost approximately $40,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and there does not appear to be any malicious intent or reason to be that the transmission lines were intentional targeted. Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802)524-5993.