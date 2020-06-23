SWANTON — Vermont State Police are seeking assistance with a series of thefts from cars in Swanton that were discovered Monday.
In a statement, VSP said the break-ins took place on Spring Street and Monument Road. Three residents reported their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen.
The suspect was captured on camera at one of the homes.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the photo is being asked to contact Trooper Underwood at the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.