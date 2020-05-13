BAKERSFIELD — Vermont State Police are seeking information about a fire that destroyed a camp off of Belvedere Mountain Road here on Monday.
The Bakersfield Fire Department was called to the scene at 3:45 p.m. and found the camp fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to at statement from VSP.
Additional departments were called for assistance, VSP reported.
Arson investigators visited the scene the next day but were unable to determine the cause of the fire or where it began because of the extent of the destruction.
The camp, valued at $61,000, is a total loss.
The camp was empty at the time of the fire event and there were no reported injuries associated with the suppression or investigation of the fire.
Anyone with information About this fire is asked to contact the VT State Police at (802)524-5993 or call 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766)VT Arson Tip Line at Remember-We Want Your Information-Not Your Name