RICHFORD – Police are requesting assistance with finding a firearm reported stolen late last month from a Richford vehicle.
According to the Vermont State Police, the firearm in question, a black Mossberg 9mm Luger, was taken from a vehicle parked in Richford during the evening on Oct. 23.
Police are asking those with information regarding the stolen handgun contract the state police department’s St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.
