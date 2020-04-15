SHELDON — Vermont State Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a 2017 Prius and setting it on fire.
According to VSP, first responders were alerted to a car on fire on the side of Shawville Road here at 1:15 a.m. on Monday. Once the fire was extinguished it was towed to a secure lot.
Police located the owner of the car, David Graves, 37, of Highgate Center. The car was taken from Graves’ driveway on Carter Hill Road sometime between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 1:15 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators determined the car was intentionally set on fire.
Neither the person responsible for driving the car to Shawville Road nor any passengers were located at or near the scene.
Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz or Sgt. Bruzzi at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. The Vermont Arson Tip Award Program also offers up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest for the crime of arson by calling 1-800-322-7766.