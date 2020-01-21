SWANTON — Rescue crews discovered the body of 39-year-old Michael Rich late Tuesday morning.
Vermont State Police reported search and rescue crews found Rich's remains in the water in a creek near Lake Champlain where police previously found Rich's abandoned snowmobile.
Police are investigating the incident, according to a VSP press release, with an autopsy scheduled by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Rich after he went missing while snowmobiling Monday.
Rich went out snowmobiling late Monday afternoon. Police were contacted at 6:50 p.m. when he failed to return.
Rich's girlfriend contacted police. She reported that Rich and a friend, Rahel Barrows, 51, had been out snowmobiling when their sleds went through the ice on a creek near Lake Champlain at about 4:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Platt Road in Highgate. Both men were able to get out of the water and reach a vacant nearby camp.
Rich eventually made his way to the home of his girlfriend, where he retrieved another snowmobile and set off in the direction of the camp. That snowmobile was later found abandoned with its hood up near the original break in the ice.
Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks along with fire and rescue personnel began a search of the area and located Barrows unhurt in the cabin. Search efforts including a DHART helicopter on scene overnight were unsuccessful in locating Rich.
Search efforts resumed today with various units from the Vermont State Police and other agencies.
UPDATE: This story was updated at 4 p.m.