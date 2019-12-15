SHELDON -- Vermont State Police are seeking information in a pair of fires which destroyed two hunting blinds belonging to Stephen Harrness, 69, of Sheldon.
According to VSP, Harrness was driving by the area east-southeast of 3752 East Sheldon Road at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Thursday and noticed the fires. By the time Sheldon firefighters arrived the blinds had been destroyed by fire. VSP estimated the loss at $1,300.
On Friday, arson investigators visited the scene.
The fires are considered suspicious.
Vermont State Police are asking with information about the event to call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON. Anonymous tips can also be reported on line at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).