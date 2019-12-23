GEORGIA — A man is facing multiple charges after pointing a gun at a grandfather dropping off presents for his grandchildren.
According to Vermont State Police, Robert Langevin, Sr., 61, of St. Albans, was bringing gifts to his grandchildren in Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was met at the door by Kyle Trayah, 33, who police say pointed a shotgun at Langevin and told him to leave.
Police noted there were no court orders or trespass orders preventing Langevin from going to the home.
Trayah was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal threatening and committing an offense in the presence of a child.
Langevin was issued a no trespass order barring him from the property.